UNT staff update
Buy Now

New North Texas coach Eric Morris' staff continued to come together on Thursday when he hired Alabama assistant and former Texas high school coach Drew Svoboda as an assistant coach.

 DRC file photo

North Texas coach Eric Morris vowed during his introductory press conference this week to add coaches with Texas ties to his staff.

Morris picked up another Thursday when he hired Alabama assistant Drew Svoboda as his special teams coordinator. A UNT source with knowledge of the situation confirmed to the Denton Record-Chronicle that Svoboda is set to join the staff.

Drew Svoboda mug

Drew Svoboda

BRETT VITO can be reached at 940-566-6870 and via Twitter at @brettvito.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you