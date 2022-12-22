North Texas coach Eric Morris vowed during his introductory press conference this week to add coaches with Texas ties to his staff.
Morris picked up another Thursday when he hired Alabama assistant Drew Svoboda as his special teams coordinator. A UNT source with knowledge of the situation confirmed to the Denton Record-Chronicle that Svoboda is set to join the staff.
Svoboda coached Alabama's tight ends in addition to serving as the Crimson Tide's special teams coordinator this season. He spent the previous three seasons at Rice and was also on the staff at Memphis in the spring of 2021.
Svoboda led Klein Collins to five district championships and eight playoff appearances in 10 years. He played at Stephen F. Austin and has deep ties to Texas.
Svoboda was the president of the Greater Houston Greater Houston Football Coaches Association and was on the Board of Directors for the Texas High School Coaches Association.
Morris is quickly filling out his staff heading into his debut season at UNT, which finished 7-7 after falling to Boise State in the Frisco Bowl.
