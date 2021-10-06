North Texas athletic director Wren Baker stands inside the Lovelace and McNatt Families Practice Facility. Baker came to UNT from Missouri and will return to Columbia for the first time since his departure this weekend when the Mean Green take on the Tigers.
North Texas athletic director Wren Baker couldn't help but see the irony surrounding his trip to Missouri this weekend for the Mean Green's game against the Tigers.
Missouri is often credited with inventing homecoming. Baker spent a short time at the school before coming to UNT to take over the school's athletics program.
Baker learned something at every stop he made during his rise in athletics that prepared him for the challenges he faces at UNT. He also worked at Rogers State, Northwest Missouri State and Memphis.
Those lessons are ones Baker is applying during what could be a transformative time for UNT that will include his homecoming trip of sorts to Columbia on Saturday. UNT, which is a member of Conference USA, has been mentioned as a potential expansion candidate for the Mountain West Conference and the American Athletic Conference.
Baker spoke to the Denton Record-Chronicle about where UNT stands with realignment looming as well as what he learned at Missouri ahead of this week's game, which is actually the Tigers homecoming game. The story is available exclusively for our newsletter subscribers.
Baker believes UNT has a lot to sell due to a host of factors, including its location and large student body.
Success in football would add to UNT's resume. The Mean Green have struggled during a 1-3 start heading into their game at Missouri and are poised to change quarterbacks.
Austin Aune is at the top of UNT's depth chart heading into the weekend after a solid performance in the second half of a loss to Louisiana Tech in the Mean Green's last game. We covered what was said in this week's press conference in our weekly notebookand press conference takeaways.
Hardaway, a point guard from Arkansas, was highly recruited and is one of the best players in the state. She could be a key to UNT continuing to build on a run of success that includes the Mean Green's best season as a member of C-USA last year.
Those are just a few of the stories that appeared on the Denton Record-Chronicle's website the past few days. Be sure to check out the rest that appear at the bottom of this email.
— Brett Vito
BRETT VITO can be reached at 940-566-6870 and via Twitter at @brettvito.