FRISCO — North Texas is in the final stages of securing a new naming rights partner for what is now known as Apogee Stadium.
UNT athletic director Jared Mosley said the school anticipates being able to announce the new name for the $78 million venue by the middle of July during a stop in the school’s annual coaches’ caravan Thursday night at Concrete Cowboy.
“We are in the closing phase of contracts and negotiations,” Mosley said. “We are really excited about where we landed.
“When we can talk more about it and the partner we have coming on board, people will be excited about their connection with UNT and the opportunity to do some remarkable things around the stadium with concerts, games and outside events. It’s a tremendous opportunity for us.”
UNT has been in the market for a new naming rights partner since Apogee, an Austin-based telecommunications company, opted out of a 20-year, $20 million deal a few months ago.
The school’s efforts to bring on a new naming rights partner has been a key topic during this year’s caravan that made stops in Houston and Austin earlier this week.
The event will wrap up with a final stop in Denton in August.
Mosley spoke to several hundred UNT fans who attended Thursday’s event, which also included a panel discussion with three of the school’s new coaches – football coach Eric Morris¸ men’s basketball coach Ross Hodge and women’s basketball coach Jason Burton.
Mosley reiterated the importance of reaching a few of the goals he has set out for the early stages of his tenure as UNT’s athletic director that has come during a time of chance for the program. UNT promoted Mosley late last year to replace Wren Baker after Baker departed for West Virginia.
Morris and Burton are entering their first seasons at UNT, while Hodge was promoted to replace Grant McCasland.
McCasland left UNT for Texas Tech after guiding the Mean Green to the National Invitation Tournament title last season.
UNT is also preparing to move from Conference USA to the American Athletic Conference on July 1.
Baker always emphasized the importance of funding each of UNT’s programs to the point that they rank among the top third of teams in their league. Reaching that goal will be a challenge in the American. It’s one Mosley said the school is determined to reach.
Mosley also pointed to expanding the North Texas Athletic Center as an important goal. UNT’s athletics department needs to raise $20 million to help fund the project.
The venue that houses UNT’s football coaches’ offices, administrative offices, football locker room, weight room and training facilities is currently 45,000 square feet. UNT plans to expand it to 92,000 square feet.
Expanding UNT’s base of support and building on engagement with alumni are other key challenges Mosley said the school must address.
The number of fans who turned out to hear from UNT’s coaches left Mosley with a positive feeling about the school’s ability to reach those goals.
“The response in Houston, Austin and here shows the excitement around what these coaches are putting together,” Mosley said. “People who are able to engage with them see what we saw in interviews, which is people who have a great way to connect and draw out the best in people.
“It will be a fun time as we get into the American, where people can get to know and connect with them.”
Each of the three coaches who were on the panel offered insight into where their programs stand as the school year approaches.
Morris said that UNT has 82 scholarship players on its roster, three under the limit.
The Mean Green will face a significant challenge as they adjust to playing under a new staff, which Morris said will make the first four games of the season critical.
UNT opens with a home game against Cal before facing two of its former CUSA rivals in Florida International and Louisiana Tech before hosting Abilene Christian, which competes at the Football Championship Subdivision level.
UNT’s schedule becomes significantly tougher after that with games against SMU, Tulane and UTSA, last year’s CUSA champion.
Burton said in his introductory press conference that UNT will play an up-tempo style of basketball. He’s pleased with the way his team has adjusted to that approach.
Hodge has brought in a host of transfers since last season and has targeted players with high character as well as a high skill level. That approach is one that he believes will make UNT competitive in the American.
He also pointed to the opportunity to play SMU, UNT’s longtime rival in several other sports, as something he is looking forward to.
The Mean Green and Mustangs have not played since the 2001-02 season.
