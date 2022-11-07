 Skip to main content
Unity Plaza dedication brings memories back for trailblazers in football at UNT

Uniity Plaza 1

North Texas honored Abner Haynes, left, and Leon King for breaking the color barrier at the school on Saturday when the school dedicated Unity Plaza in their honor.

 Zach Del Bello/UNT Athletics

Abner Haynes and Leon King exited a cab back in 1956 and made the slow walk across a gravel parking lot toward a group of white men they’d never met.

King will never forget what happened that day when the pair made college football history. Vernon Cole, his brother Charlie and the rest of the players shook their hands and welcomed the first Black players in North Texas history to the team.

Unity plaza 2

North Texas athletic director Wren Baker speaks to the crowd during a dedication ceremony for Unity Plaza on Saturday. The venue honors Abner Haynes and Leon King, who broke the color barrier at UNT when they joined the school's football team in 1956.
Plaza Haynes

Abner Haynes' name is featured prominently at North Texas' new Unity Plaza.
Plaza King

Leon King's name is featured prominently at North Texas' new Unity Plaza.
Unity Plaza Greene

North Texas legend Joe Greene was among a host of program greats who attended the dedication ceremony for Unity Plaza on Saturday.

BRETT VITO can be reached at 940-566-6870 and via Twitter at @brettvito.

