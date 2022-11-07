Unity Plaza dedication brings memories back for trailblazers Abner Haynes, Leon King

Abner Haynes and Leon King exited a cab back in 1956 and made the slow walk across a gravel parking lot toward a group of white men they’d never met.
King will never forget what happened that day when the pair made college football history. Vernon Cole, his brother Charie and the rest of the players shook their hands and welcomed the first Black players in North Texas history to the team.
“It meant a lot,” King recalled Saturday. “It made us feel like we were one of them and members of the Mean Green.”
Haynes and King were trailblazers that day, not just at UNT but in college football in the South. The pair were the first Black players to integrate a program at four-year Texas school. Jerry LeVias didn’t become the first Black football player to earn an athletic scholarship in the Southwest Conference until a decade later at SMU.
UNT honored both Haynes and King for their accomplishments before the Mean Green’s homecoming game on Saturday when the school dedicated Unity Plaza. The structure in front of the school’s athletic center features busts of both Haynes and King as well as a plaque detailing their accomplishments.
UNT president Neal Smatresk, athletic director Wren Baker and other school officials marked the occasion by speaking in front of a gathering of more than a hundred that included several former players. Baker called the legacy of Haynes and King “the most important legacy” in the history of North Texas athletics.
Haynes still marvels at what he and King accomplished while being at the forefront of societal change.
“That is the question everyone asks,” Haynes said. “How did those guys do that and get away with it? That will be asked for the next 100 years. The coaches and the community helped. I wish they were here today to see the response by the community and the school.”
C. Dan Smith was among the former UNT players who played a part and was there to honor his former teammates. He played with Haynes and King and was thrilled to see both honored. The moment was one he and several other former players and school officials said was a long time coming.
UNT officials had spent the last several years discussing the best way to honor Haynes and King.
“I couldn’t be happier,” Smith said. “I’m glad we finally got this accomplished. These guys made history for North Texas. I was so thrilled to play with them in 1958 and 59. Abner is a terrific guy and one of the best players I have ever seen.”
Arriving at UNT and being greeted by their new teammates was the easy part for Haynes and King, who faced plenty of obstacles along the way.
None was bigger than what UNT encountered when they traveled to Corsicana for a game against Navarro College in their freshman season.
The team went to a local restaurant, where Haynes and King where told they would have to eat in the kitchen.
UNT’s players stood together and refused to eat there unless they also served Haynes and King. The entire team ate baloney sandwiches when the restaurant’s management wouldn’t relent.
Matters didn’t get any better when UNT reached the stadium. Members of the crowd yelled racial epithets at Haynes and King as well as their teammates.
UNT won 39-21 behind four rushing touchdowns from Haynes. Ken Bahnsen, who coached UNT’s freshman team, asked the team’s driver to have the bus running and ready to go after the game. White players surrounded Haynes and King as they ran to the bus.
“That incident in Corsicana solidified the team,” King said. “It wasn’t just myself and Abner who were mistreated. They [UNT’s white players] were called n*** lovers. We were called n***. They were scratched, spat on, kicked and kneed just like we were.
“When they saw how Abner and I were treated, we had to unify because they did it to all of us. The incident in Corsicana was a blessing. We wouldn’t have been as close had that incident not happened.”
Haynes and went on to become one of the greatest players in UNT history. He was a two-time all-Missouri Valley Conference running back, led UNT to an appearance in the 1959 Sun Bowl and was named an All-American by Time Magazine that season.
The legacy of what Haynes and King accomplished echoes today at UNT, where minorities make up the majority of the student population.
“I am proud to see these trailblazers honored for their contributions to UNT and Texas,” Smatresk said. “They broke barriers and served as inspiration for many that came after them.”
King credited the vision of former UNT president James C. Matthews for setting the school on a course to make history.
“It was during the time of the Civil Rights movement,” King said. “Dr. Matthews foresaw what was going to happen. He called everyone together and told them we were coming. There was never an incident. If anyone needed a blueprint of how to integrate a school, they had to get it from North Texas.”
Legendary Texas high school football coach G.A. Moore played with Haynes, who took him to his play basketball in the offseason at Dallas Lincoln, where Haynes went to high school. It was there that Moore got a feeling for the impact Haynes and King made by breaking the color barrier at UNT.
“When Abner walked through the school, they just about had to shut it down,” Moore said. “He was a hero. They loved him. He’s a very good person, not just a good player.”
The attitude Haynes and King showed helped them quickly fit in with their teammates at UNT.
“Everyone on that football team loved those two guys,” Moore said. “We didn’t do anything they couldn’t be a part of.”
UNT officials said the school’s Unity Plaza will be a landmark for years to come. The venue will remind generations of students what Haynes and King did by breaking the color barrier at a school that has now known for its diversity.
“I’m numb, thrilled and happy,” King said. “It’s one of the best days of my life. I’m truly grateful for the dedication and everyone who played a part. I will cherish this for the rest of my life.”
Haynes had similar feelings while thinking back on the day he and King crossed that gravel parking lot and joined UNT’s team.
“It gives you chills to realize that you made a stand,” Haynes said. “[King] and I were called crazy for making it. I’m glad we did it.”