How the NCAA regional golf announcement will unfold each year is a guessing game. North Texas coach Michael Akers surmised last year that the Mean Green would end up at Oklahoma State.
This year, San Antonio made the most sense.
UNT ended up being surprised for the second year in a row on Wednesday, when the Mean Green landed in the Raleigh Regional that will be played from May 8-10 at the Lonnie Poole Golf Course.
UNT is the No. 6 seed in the event that features 12 teams, including top-seeded Wake Forest and TCU.
“You never know what to expect,” Akers said. “I’m glad we are staying in the South. They have similar grass to what we have, and it will be an easy trip. We’re starting to take a look at the course now.”
The Mean Green will have to finish among the top five teams to advance to the NCAA Championship at Grayhawk in Scottsdale, Arizona, on May 19-24 and feel good about their chances. UNT has never been seeded higher for a regional and is coming off its third straight Conference USA championship.
UNT finished 10th in the Albuquerque Regional in New Mexico last year.
“Our chances will be as good as how we prepare,” senior Audrey Tan said. “As long as we do our jobs, focus on our own games and take care of business on the golf course, it really doesn’t matter where the other teams are ranked. We will be just fine.”
UNT is ranked No. 35 in the latest Golfstat poll. No. 2 Wake Forest, No. 11 Arizona State, No. 14 Florida State and No. 21 Florida are all ranked in the Top 25 and are the top teams in the regional.
Akers and his players gathered at the North Texas Athletic Center to watch the announcement of the NCAA regional fields on the Golf Channel.
After the suspense was over and UNT knew where it was headed, Akers talked to his players and those who gathered for the announcement about all the Mean Green have accomplished this season. He listed off the nationally prominent programs UNT has beaten this year, including Oklahoma State, the Big 12 champion, USC, the Pac-12 champion, and Illinois, the Big Ten champion.
UNT has its sights set on another milestone, advancing to the NCAA Championship.
“I’ve never been to North Carolina,” Patricia Sinolungan said. “It’s a new state and a new course we are not used to. We will have to prepare well for it.”
Akers likes UNT’s chances if it can reach that goal.
“We have a chance to make a run,” Akers said. “We have played against these caliber of teams all year and have beaten a lot of really good teams. If we play our normal game, we can advance.”
