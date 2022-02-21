One by one, the key players from the most accomplished team in North Texas basketball history announced their departures from the program last spring.
Javion Hamlet, last season’s Conference USA tournament MVP, turned pro shortly after guiding UNT past Purdue for the first NCAA Tournament win in program history.
James Reese transferred to South Carolina, and Zachary Simmons left to play overseas. All three played key roles in UNT’s NCAA win and in the Mean Green capturing the C-USA regular-season title and tournament championship in back-to-back seasons.
UNT has defied expectations in Grant McCasland’s fifth season as coach which continues Saturday with a game at UAB.
UNT has won 11 straight games since falling to the Blazers on Jan. 6, a run few saw coming after the Mean Green were picked to finish sixth in C-USA’s preseason coaches’ poll.
UNT (19-4, 12-1 C-USA) didn’t land the highest-rated recruits in C-USA or change its philosophy to keep its run of success going. The Mean Green stuck to their core values of playing tough defense and recruiting players who fit McCasland’s scheme and value winning above all else.
“We’re planning for the long run and are trying to be a good program continuously,” McCasland said. “We love North Texas. It’s about getting players with great character who love being here and think this is the right fit.”
That philosophy guided UNT during a rebuild that helped McCasland assemble one of the unique teams in program history.
UNT leads the nation in scoring defense, plays at one of the slowest paces in the country and has its leading scorer Tylor Perry, a pint-sized 5-11 guard, coming off the bench.
The plan might not be conventional, but it has worked for the Mean Green.
“What keeps it together for us is having the same goal, and that is to win a championship,” forward Abou Ousmane said.
There might not be a better example how that philosophy pays off than Perry. The Mean Green have just two starters back from last season — seniors Thomas Bell and Mardrez McBride.
Perry seemed like the obvious choice to join them in the starting lineup. He signed with UNT after guiding Coffeyville (Kan.) Community College to the NJCAA national championship and earning tournament MVP recognition.
He began the year coming off the bench and quickly showed that he is UNT’s best offensive player. He’s averaging a team-high 13.5 points per game and has hit clutch shot after clutch shot, including a game-winning 3 that lifted UNT past Louisiana Tech 63-62 last month.
Perry could have pressed UNT’s coaches to move him into the starting lineup but is happy with his role. He’s one of just two newcomers who get significant playing time, along with freshman forward Aaron Scott.
“I trust my coaching staff,” Perry said. “They felt at the beginning of the year that this is the right move. I wouldn’t want to change it now and mess up anything. I don’t mind. As long as we are winning, that is all that matters.”
UNT’s defense has been just as big a part of UNT’s success as Perry’s production.
McCasland and associate head coach Ross Hodge were junior college head coaches in Texas and faced Texas Tech coach Mark Adams on a regular basis. After his second season at UNT, McCasland decided to adopt the system Adams used at Howard College and later installed at Texas Tech that is designed to keep the ball out of the paint and the middle of the floor.
McCasland put Hodge in charge of running that scheme and has seen the move pay off. The Mean Green allow just 55.3 points per game. No team in the country is tougher to score against, largely because UNT’s players have bought into the system and the Mean Green’s identity as a defense-first team.
“If you can’t defend, you won’t play here,” senior guard JJ Murray said. “You also have to know your role offensively and how you fit in.”
Murray has found his role as an elite defender who rarely ventures outside of his niche, other than to take an open jumper.
The former walk-on moved into the starting lineup this year. He has a team-high 38 steals, a total that exceeds the 36 shots he has made from the floor.
UNT’s players were convinced they would pick up where they left off last season, despite the doubts they faced that stem in part from their unconventional approach.
There aren’t a whole lot of teams out there that start former walk-ons, bring their leading scorer off the bench and win by squeezing the life out of teams defensively.
None of that matters for UNT’s players.
All they care about is winning.
It’s the McCasland way and an approach they’ve all bought into.
“We’re all really close,” Scott said. “This is one of the closest teams I have been on. That translates to the court.”