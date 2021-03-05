There will be no repeat for North Texas, at least not in the regular season. UAB made sure of that.
The Mean Green entered the opener of their final Conference USA series of the season on Friday needing to sweep the Blazers to win the league’s West Division.
UNT never threatened to capitalize in a 65-51 blowout at the Super Pit that ended the Mean Green’s hopes of building on the C-USA regular season title they won last season when the conference had just one overall champion.
UAB’s win over UNT handed the division title to Louisiana Tech.
“We had a chance,” UNT forward Thomas Bell said. “It’s disappointing, but we have to move on and focus on the conference tournament and getting better.”
UNT’s loss to UAB came in the first of what will be two huge games for the Mean Green’s postseason prospects. The teams will wrap up their series with a 4 p.m. game on Saturday back at the Super Pit.
UNT (13-8) heads into that game at 9-4 in conference play and has UAB right on its tail. C-USA’s standings are based on conference winning percentage this season due to the coronavirus pandemic that caused a series of cancellations and an uneven schedule in terms of how many games teams are playing.
The Mean Green can hang on to second place in the West with a win over the Blazers (20-6, 12-5). A UAB win would push the Blazers past UNT into second place.
The top two teams in each division receive a bye to the quarterfinals. UNT would have to win four games in four days to win the tournament if it can’t knock off the Blazers on Saturday.
“I look at it like we have the opportunity to put ourselves in the best position,” UNT coach Grant McCasland said. “What you want to do is win a conference championship. We are not able to do that at this point on our side. Now we want to put ourselves in the best position to win the tournament.”
UNT will have to turn things around in a hurry after UAB dominated the Mean Green from start to finish in the opener of the series.
The Mean Green led just once the entire night, a short-lived one-point edge in the first half.
The series figured to be a defensive battle considering UAB and UNT came into the week ranked first and second, respectively, in C-USA in scoring defense.
The Blazers certainly lived up to expectations while limiting UNT to 36.2% (21 of 58) shooting.
Javion Hamlet scored 16 points to lead UNT. Thomas Bell added 12 and Zachary Simmons 10.
UNT’s problem was it just wasn’t nearly as efficient as it normally is. The Mean Green came into the night ranked 17th nationally with a 49.2% field goal percentage.
UNT had just four players score more than two points.
“It’s to their credit,” McCasland said. “They put you through the grinder. We got fatigued.”
UAB capitalized and had four players score in double figures. Michael Ertel scored a game-high 21 points and knocked down four 3s.
UNT trailed for nearly all of the first half while struggling to get on track offensively against UAB. The Blazers threw a host of defenses at the Mean Green. UAB played some zone, man-to-man and pressed throughout the night.
The Mean Green hung with UAB throughout the first half and took a 22-21 lead on a layup from Simmons at the 5:56 mark.
Tavin Lovan answered with a three-point play for UAB, which closed the half with a 12-4 run and cruised the rest of the way.
“There weren’t many stoppages,” McCasland said. “We couldn’t sub like we wanted to. Our strength has been keeping guys in there for defensive energy.”
UNT struggled when its energy waned.
The Mean Green typically excel at keeping teams out of the paint, while getting there themselves.
That changed against UAB.
“It’s a long and athletic team that scored at the rim against us,” McCasland said. “Their shots were physically at the rim. Ours were away from the basket. If you make shots, you can make them extend the zone. We struggled to make shots. They kept us on our heels. We couldn’t put the ball in the hole.”
UNT is hoping to turn the tide in its second straight big game against the Blazers and bolster its postseason prospects.
“We want to come out with a different mindset,” Bell said. “It’s a big game tomorrow.”
UAB 65, North Texas 51
UAB (20-6, 12-5) – Nicholson 4-7 2-2 10, Jemison 5-6 1-1 11, Lovan 5-9 2-2 12, Benjamin 0-3 0-0 0, Jackson 1-5 1-4 3, Scott-Grayson 3-6 0-0 7, Ertel 5-11 7-8 21, Gordon 0-1 0-0 0, Toney 0-0 0-0 0, Kirkland 0-1 1-2 1. Totals 23-49 14-19 65.
NORTH TEXAS (13-8, 9-4) – Bell 5-8 1-2 12, Simmons 4-8 2-3 10, Reese 3-12 0-0 7, McBride 1-5 0-0 0, Hamlet 7-16 0-0 16, Jones 1-6 0-1 2, Lewis 0-0 2-2 2, Murray 0-0 0-0 0, Ousmane 0-2 0-2 0, Jackson 0-0 0-0 0, Robinson 0-1 0-2 0. Totals 21-58 5-12 51.
Halftime – UAB 33-26 Three-point goals – UAB 5-12 (Benjamin 0-3, Scott-Grayson 1-2, Ertel 4-7) UNT 4-22 (Bell 1-1, Reese 1-6, McBride 0-4, Hamlet 2-8, Jones 0-3) Fouled out – none Rebounds – UAB 35 (Nicholson 8), UNT 35 (Bell 9) Assists – UAB 6 (Lovan 2), UNT 12 (Hamlet 5) Total fouls – UAB 13, UNT 15 A – 1,359.