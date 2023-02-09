UNT's Ereauna Hardaway

UNT's Ereauna Hardaway scored a career-high 15 points against UAB.

 UNT sports information

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — UAB outscored UNT 20-4 over a seven-minute span in the third and fourth periods to become the first team this season to sweep the season series against UNT, taking a 61-52 win Thursday at Bartow Arena.

The Mean Green got a career-high 15 points from Ereauna Hardaway as well as a 13-point performance by Kendall McGruder but shot just 29.8% from the floor as they dropped to 9-14 overall and 6-7 in C-USA play.

0
0
0
0
0