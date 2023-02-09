BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — UAB outscored UNT 20-4 over a seven-minute span in the third and fourth periods to become the first team this season to sweep the season series against UNT, taking a 61-52 win Thursday at Bartow Arena.
The Mean Green got a career-high 15 points from Ereauna Hardaway as well as a 13-point performance by Kendall McGruder but shot just 29.8% from the floor as they dropped to 9-14 overall and 6-7 in C-USA play.
The Blazers, meanwhile, got 24 points, six rebounds and five assists from Denim DeShields and improved to 11-12 overall and 3-11 in C-USA.
Trailing 5-2 early in the contest, UNT took the lead for the first time with a 9-0 run that featured four points from Noble to make the score 11-5 halfway through the first.
UAB responded, however, as they rattled off 11 straight points to bridge the first and second quarters and take a 16-11 edge.
The Mean Green were able to climb back into the lead by taking advantage of the free-throw line as they knocked down six from the charity stripe as a part of a 12-4 rally that made the score 23-20 UNT in the second.
The Blazers were able to tie the score and take a two-point edge with back-to-back 3-pointers before Hardaway and Tommisha Lampkin hit a pair of layups to tie the score at 28 heading into the break.
UNT started the third by scoring nine of the first 13 points, six of which game from McGruder, to swell the lead to 37-32, its largest lead of the contest.
Much as they were able to do throughout the contest, UAB answered immediately as they closed the third quarter on a 14-3 run to take a 46-40 lead into the fourth.
The rally continued into the final period for the Blazers as they swelled the lead to as many as 11 by scoring six of the first seven points of the quarter. In total, UAB outscored UNT 20-4 to close the third and start the fourth to take a 52-41 lead with 8:12 left to play.
From that point on, UNT was unable to cut the deficit back to lower than seven, falling to 3-10 on the road this season.
Offensively, the Mean Green had a season-low nine turnovers but were outrebounded 44-39 and were outscored 34-20 in points in the paint.
"We weren't good enough on the offensive end executing the offense," UNT coach Jalie Mitchell said. "Them scoring 61 overall is not terrible defensively, but some of the ways they were scoring I thought we could have done a better job against. To be honest, they're a tough matchup for us because of h0ow they play five guards, and it makes it tough for our bigs."
UNT's next game is at 3 p.m. Central time on Saturday against Charlotte in Charlotte, North Carolina.
