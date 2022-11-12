BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — North Texas’ regular-season finale against Rice was always going to be a big one for the Mean Green.
After all, it is UNT’s last in Conference USA before it jumps to the American Athletic Conference this summer.
A 41-21 loss to UAB on Saturday at Protective Stadium made that Nov. 26 showdown all the bigger.
UNT had an opportunity to lock up a spot in the conference title game by beating the Blazers, as long as Western Kentucky gave the Mean Green some help by beating Rice.
The Hilltoppers set the Mean Green up perfectly by toppling the Owls.
UNT just couldn’t capitalize after UAB blitzed the Mean Green with 24 unanswered points in the second half.
“We didn’t make enough plays in the second half,” UNT coach Seth Littrell said. “We made a few mistakes with penalties and giving up explosive plays. You have to give UAB credit. They made the plays they needed to make to win.”
UAB scored on each of its first four possessions of the second half and quickly turned around a game UNT had a handle on late in the first half.
Littrell and his players left little doubt coming into the season that their goal is to win a championship after several near misses over the last few years, both in C-USA and in bowl games. The opportunity is still there. UNT (6-5, 5-2 C-USA) became bowl-eligible with a win over Florida International last week that put it on the verge of earning its first berth in the C-USA title game since 2017.
UNT can still get to the title game as long as it beats Rice.
“This was a big game for us,” UNT safety Sean-Thomas Faulkner said. “Now that game against Rice becomes even bigger. We have to regroup and get ready.”
The Mean Green will be looking to recapture the form they showed late in the season while rolling off four wins its last five game to set up a huge game — both for UNT and UAB.
The Blazers (5-5, 3-4) came into the day needing to win two of their last three games to become bowl eligible. UAB will face LSU next week and desperately needed to knock off UNT to avoid the prospect of having to beat the Tigers to keep their postseason hopes alive.
The Blazers pulled through by doing what they do best — shutting down opponents’ offenses. UNT went into the game tied with WKU with for the top scoring average in C-USA at 37.2 points per game and also led the league in total offense at 503.8 yards per game.
The Mean Green didn’t come close to those totals against UAB in a battle of two of the top units in C-USA. The Blazers went into the game allowing a league-low 21.3 points per game.
Littrell called UAB one of the most physical teams in C-USA. UNT struggled to get on track against the Blazers and finished with 264 total yards, including just 105 on the ground.
UNT ran 22 plays in the second half, when UAB ran 41.
“We didn’t execute like we needed to in the second half,” UNT wide receiver Damon Ward Jr. said. “We needed to hit on some big plays and didn’t get it done.”
Austin Aune went into the day having thrown for at least 320 yards in each of his last three games and had torched FIU for 414 yards last week. The former Argyle standout managed just 159 yards and a touchdown against UAB. He had thrown for multiple touchdowns in each of his last eight games.
UNT needed a whole lot more from Aune and its running game on a night it played without leading rusher Ayo Adeyi due to a leg injury he suffered against FIU, especially in the second half, when UAB turned the game around behind its running game.
Jermaine Brown Jr. and DeWayne McBride rushed for 150 and 120 yards, respectively. McBride scored three touchdowns.
The pair did most of their damage in the second half after UNT recovered from a disastrous start to take a 21-17 lead at halftime.
UAB cornerback Devodric Bynum came free on a blitz from Aune’s blindside on the third play from scrimmage, leveled him and forced a fumble that defensive end Kelle Sanders recovered at the UNT 16-yard line.
UAB capitalized six plays later on a 3-yard touchdown run from McBride.
McBride extended the Blazers’ lead to 14-0 a short time later on a 1-yard plunge on fourth-and-goal.
UNT dominated the rest of the half. Aune scored on a 5-yard run. The Mean Green’s defense came up with one of the key plays of the half a short time later when linebackers KD Davis and Larry Nixon III stuffed McBride for no gain on run on fourth-and-1 from the UAB 34.
The Mean Green capitalized on an 18-yard pass from Aune to Ward to tie the game at 14.
UNT went up 21-14 on a 2-yard touchdown run from Isaiah Johnson before UAB hit a field goal late in the half.
The Mean Green appeared to be in a great spot to wrap up a spot in the C-USA title game at that point. The tide quickly turned from there and left the Mean Green needing a win against Rice to earn a shot at a championship in its last season in the league.
“We didn’t take advantage of our opportunities tonight,” Ward said. “We have to refocus and get ready for Rice.”