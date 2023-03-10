FRISCO — Tylor Perry figured heading into Friday's game that North Texas would see the best from one of the players he’s developed a personal rivalry with.
The switch in the way the Preseason All-C-USA team and the postseason team lined up only added to the Mean Green’s suspicions that Jordan “Jelly” Walker would be out for revenge in the Conference USA tournament semifinals at the Ford Center.
That proved to be the case in Alabama-Birmingham’s 76-69 win over the Mean Green that ended UNT’s hopes of returning to the NCAA tournament for the first time since spring 2021.
Walker was named C-USA’s Preseason Player of the Year before Perry overtook him and grabbed top honors in the postseason.
Walker exacted revenge by finishing with 32 points and six assists, a performance that help send the Blazers on to the C-USA title game to face Florida Atlantic on Saturday.
“Anytime a guy like that has a chip on his shoulder, it’s tough,” Perry said. “I respect him, his game and who he is. He showed up and did what he did. Hats off to him. I wish him the best going forward.”
Walker left little doubt after the game that being passed over for Player of the Year honors provided him plenty of motivation.
“It was absolutely upsetting to not be the Player of the Year,” Walker said. “I feel like I played extremely well this year, better than last year. I missed five games with an injury. That played a huge part. Kudos to him and their coach.
“I had a chip on my shoulder today.”
Walker’s performance helped send UNT (26-7) home in the semifinals of the C-USA tournament for the second straight year. Faling to make the title game was tough for the Mean Green, who set a program record for wins in a season when they beat Louisiana Tech in the quarterfinals on Thursday.
UNT played one of its best games of the season while racing past the Bulldogs 74-46.
The Mean Green didn’t come close to replicating that performance against the Blazers (25-8). UNT was down 20 points in the first half.
The Mean Green came roaring back in the second half and pulled within two in the closing seconds but couldn’t complete the comeback.
“Give UAB credit. They were super aggressive early in the game and were physical,” UNT coach Grant McCasland said. “We struggled to score, dug ourselves too deep of a hole and played catch-up the whole time against a team with a lot of weapons.”
For a few fleeting seconds, the Mean Green looked like they might pull off a miracle rally. UNT trailed 71-63 with 53 seconds left after Tavin Lovan got free for a dunk.
Perry answered with a 3 for the Mean Green, who came up with two steals and pulled within 71-69 with 42 seconds remaining on a Rubin Jones layup.
UAB hit all but one of its six free throws in the final minute to ice the game.
“We are all resilient,” UNT guard Kai Huntsberry said. “We have a lot of fight in us. We just came up short.”
Perry helped spark UNT’s comeback and finished with 17 points. He was one of four Mean Green players who finished in double figures. Huntsberry added 14, Aaron Scott 13 and Jones 11.
That just wasn’t enough to help the Mean Green dig out of a huge hole. UAB blitzed UNT with a 22-2 run to open the game.
Walker hit three 3s during the run and drew a foul from Huntsberry on the last of them.
Walker hit the ensuing free throw to put UNT in a 20-point hole.
UNT didn’t hit its second shot from the floor until Huntsberry connected on a layup at the 8:14 mark of the first half.
“When you are down 20, it’s hard to come back,” Scott said. “We gave ourselves a chance at the end.”
The Mean Green didn’t need long to get back into the game. Perry hit a 3 and Huntsberry followed up with a pair of free throws to pull UNT within 31-26 late in the first half.
“It wasn’t a question of fight,” McCasland said. “There are a hundred things that happened that could have been the difference. It came down to rebounding early in the game. Their physicality really bothered us.”
Walker hit another 3 early in the second half to kick off a 12-2 UAB run that gave UAB a 47-33 lead.
UNT refused to go away and was right back in the game in the closing seconds. The Mean Green just couldn’t come up with the plays it needed late to overcome its early deficit and a huge night from Walker.
“Jelly had juice and was moving,” McCasland said. “We couldn’t get the ball out of his hands enough or make it difficult enough on him. He hits a couple of 3s. The ones he got off offensive rebounds that were tough to deal with.”
UNT was left to look forward to a likely bid to the National Invitation Tournament after an epic clash between Perry and Walker.
“I love the competitiveness of this group and am glad this is not our last game,” McCasland said. “I thought we would be playing in the championship game. I anticipate we will get an NIT bid. We have put ourselves in position. They have earned an opportunity to keep playing.”
UAB 76, North Texas 69
