FRISCO — Tylor Perry figured heading into Friday's game that North Texas would see the best from one of the players he’s developed a personal rivalry with.

Tylor Perry driving ball
Buy Now

UNT's Tylor Perry (5) drives the ball past UAB's Jordan Walker (10) during the Mean Green's loss Friday at the Ford Center in Frisco. 
Watching from sidelines
Buy Now

UNt's Tylor Perry (5) can only watch from the sidelines as UAB's Eric Gaines (4) ices the game on Friday afternoon at the Ford Center.
UNT's Aaron Scott
Buy Now

UNT's Aaron Scott (1) has a Band-Aid placed above his left eye after a UAB player charged into him during Friday's C-USA conference tourney game in Frisco. 
Grant McCasland
Buy Now

UNT coach Grant McCasland coaches his team from the sidelines in the semifinal of the C-USA championship tournament on Friday afternoon in Frisco.

BRETT VITO can be reached at 940-566-6870 and via Twitter at @brettvito.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags