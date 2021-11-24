The North Texas football team's entire season comes down to the outcome of one game on Saturday against UTSA at Apogee Stadium.
Win and UNT is 6-6, bowl eligible and almost certainly headed to the postseason for the fifth time in the last six years. A loss would mean the Mean Green are likely done for the season, baring a slot being available for a team that finishes 5-7.
It's a tough set of circumstances for a team looking to avoid missing out on bowl season for the second time in three years. The fact the Mean Green's most vital game in recent years will come against one of the best teams they have faced in a long time won't make matters any easier.
UTSA is that good.
The Roadrunners have zipped out to an 11-0 start and are ranked No. 15 in this week's AP Top 25 poll.
The Mean Green are in for a challenge when UTSA rolls into town and will look to their senior leaders to set the tone, including linebacker Tyreke Davis.
UNT has a few players who will play their final home game this week. Davis stands out in that group because of his long-term contributions not only to UNT but to Denton football in general.
The former Ryan standout was a three-year starter for the Raiders and has spent five years at UNT after taking advantage of the NCAA granting players an additional season of eligibility due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Davis has started for the last four years for the Mean Green.
Davis' career is significant not only because of his longevity but also because of his contributions on the field and away from it as a team leader for both UNT and Ryan.
UNT coach Seth Littrell set the stage for the showdown on Tuesday in his team's weekly press conference. We have readers covered in our weekly press conference notebook and takeaways.
Late last week, we took a look at the development of Gabe Blair, a former Guyer standout who is starting for the Mean Green on their offensive line.