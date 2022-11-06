The 2022-23 season had the potential to be a time of dramatic change for North Texas just a few months ago.
UNT coach Grant McCasland’s name came up in connection with openings at SMU and LSU. Other programs made pushes to steal him away behind the scenes.
Assistant coach Ross Hodge always seems to be on the short list for programs looking for a young head coach. And then there was Tylor Perry.
The Mean Green’s dynamic scorer would have been a hot commodity on the transfer market.
UNT had plenty of key players leave and others arrive in the offseason but three of the pillars remain heading into the Mean Green’s season-opener on Monday against Southern Nazarene.
UNT will raise a banner to the rafters to commemorate last season’s Conference USA regular season title, thanks largely to that trio.
Hopes are high that this will be another memorable year for the Mean Green, largely because UNT has been able to keep its core in place, particularly Perry.
“It says a lot about the university as a whole, our team and our program,” McCasland said of Perry’s decision to return. “The coaches, managers, the graduate assistants and who they are around every day are a part of it. It takes everyone. The reason you come to North Texas is that you want to be a part of something that is bigger than yourself and love who you are around every day.”
The environment is a big reason McCasland didn’t pursue the SMU job, why Hodge is still his right-hand man and why Perry is back at UNT.
The senior guard was a first-team All-Conference USA selection and was named the league’s Sixth-Man of the Year last season.
UNT lost shooting guard Mardrez McBride when he transferred to Georgia. Perry would have had plenty of opportunities on the transfer market had he decided to go that route.
McCasland said Perry turned down opportunities to make significant money on his name, image and likeness by transferring to a higher profile school.
“People try to throw a lot of things at you to try to get you to chase big-school names or NIL numbers,” Perry said. “For me, it wasn’t about that. It was about loyalty. The guys here were calling me when the big schools weren’t.
“For them to be loyal to me made me feel like I owed them the same loyalty to come back. I love it here in Denton, love the fans and the community. It meant a lot what North Texas did for me.”
Perry has done just as much for the Mean Green.
He hit a game-winning or game-tying 3-pointer in the final seconds of five games and averaged 13.5 points per game last season.
What made Perry’s campaign all the more remarkable was that he came off the bench.
The chance to be the leader of this season’s team and stay in a comfortable situation were part of the reason Perry elected to return. McBride was one of a few key players UNT lost after last season. Forward Thomas Bell and guard JJ Murray graduated after steering the team.
“I look at it as a new challenge,” Perry said. “I will take more of a leadership role and will let my voice be heard more.”
UNT was picked to finish third in C-USA in the league’s preseason coaches’ poll largely because of questions about what the Mean Green will have around Perry. The Mean Green lost three starters in McBride, Bell and Murray.
UNT will also be without starting point guard Rubin Jones for the first few weeks of the season while he recovers from offseason knee surgery.
The Mean Green will turn to transfer guards Kai Huntsberry and Tyree Eady as well as transfer forward Jayden Martinez to help fill the voids in their lineup.
“We have a lot of experience and a lot of guys who have played a lot of minutes,” Eady said. “We have to learn to play together and our tendencies. If we go out there, play hard and do what coach tells us to do, we should be pretty good.”
UNT has been good more often than not under McCasland. The Mean Green have won a C-USA regular season or tournament title in each of the last three seasons. UNT played in the National Invitation Tournament last season after making the NCAA tournament in spring of 2021.
UNT believes it has the players it needs to make a run at another postseason berth. Huntsberry will help handle the point guard duties until Jones returns.
“We have the pieces to make it work,” McCasland said. “Kai is a physical ball-handler. Eady can handle it but getting Rubin back will be key for our offense reaching its potential.”
McCasland believes the Mean Green’s ceiling is high in its last season in C-USA before UNT joins the American Athletic Conference this summer.
It’s part of the reason he is back at UNT after being a hot commodity after last season.
“Coach Hodge and I are from the area and believe in the potential of North Texas,” McCasland said. “We’re moving to a new league next year and have a lot of momentum.”
Bringing Perry back certainly adds to it.
“North Texas was the best opportunity for me,” Perry said. “I don’t see the grass being greener anywhere else. I love it here and the people here love me. I couldn’t ask for more.”