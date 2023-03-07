Tylor Perry MVP
North Texas guard Tylor Perry directs his teammates during a game at the Super Pit earlier this season. Perry was named Conference USA's MVP on Tuesday.

 Jacob McCready/For the DRC

Tylor Perry has racked up a host of honors during his college basketball career.

The North Texas senior guard added what might be his biggest award yet Tuesday when he was named Conference USA’s Player of the Year.

BRETT VITO can be reached at 940-566-6870 and via Twitter at @brettvito.

