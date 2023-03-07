Tylor Perry has racked up a host of honors during his college basketball career.
The North Texas senior guard added what might be his biggest award yet Tuesday when he was named Conference USA’s Player of the Year.
The announcement came on the eve of the C-USA tournament, which is set to begin Wednesday at the Ford Center in Frisco.
UNT is the No. 2 seed in the 11-team event and will face the winner of a game between Louisiana Tech and Florida International at 8 p.m. Thursday.
The Mean Green tied the program record for wins in a year in their regular-season finale, a 67-33 thrashing of Western Kentucky that pushed UNT to 25-6.
Perry played a key role in the Mean Green’s run to that mark while averaging 17.0 points per game and also earned first-team All-C-USA honors. He was one of four UNT players honored.
Kai Huntsberry was named C-USA's Newcomer of the Year. Abou Ousmane was named to the third team, while Rubin Jones was named to the All-Defensive team.
Quincy Noble was a first-team selection on the women's team.
Perry came to UNT after guiding Coffeyville Community College in Kansas to the NJCAA national tournament title. He was named the MVP of the event.
The 5-foot-11 guard was lightly recruited due to his size and landed at UNT, where he has emerged as one of the best players in recent program history.
“I am blessed to be in the position I am right now,” Perry said late in the season. “It could all be taken away tomorrow. I don’t take my position and what I have here for granted. I just want to dance this year with this program and these coaches.”
UNT went to the NCAA Tournament in 2021 but was upset in the semifinals of the C-USA tournament last year by Louisiana Tech and landed in the NIT.
Perry will be a key part of UNT’s plans to return to the NCAAs this year. His 3-point field-goal percentage of 42.6 ranks among national leaders.
Perry set the program record for most 3s made in a game without a miss when he hit seven against San Jose State early in the year.
Perry has hit a host of big shots for UNT throughout his two seasons with the Mean Green. He nailed game-winning 3s last year against UAB and Louisiana Tech.
Teams have focused on preventing Perry from having an opportunity late in close games this season, but he did hit two clutch free throws late to help ice a win over UTSA.
“Tylor has a lot of belief in himself and his teammates,” UNT coach Grant McCasland said. “He’s never not sure he can do it. You can have the belief and not the work ethic or the work ethic but when you get in those moments you doubt yourself. He has an unwavering belief in himself and his teammates, and he works extremely hard.”
Huntsberry came to UNT from Mary, a Division II program, as a transfer in the offseason and has made an immediate impact. He's averaging 12.1 points per game and leads the Mean Green with 89 assists.
Ousmane took home C-USA postseason honors for the first time after averaging 11.5 points and 6.1 rebounds per game as a junior.
McCasland has credited Jones for the impact he has made defensively while helping UNT rise to the top of the national leaders in scoring defense with an average of 55.4 points allowed per game. The junior leads UNT with 41 steals and also has 12 blocks on the season.
Noble became just the second player in the history of UNT's women's program to be named all-conference three times, joining her coach, Jalie Mitchell.
Noble is averaging 17.1 points per game to rank third in C-USA. She sits in eighth in program history with 1,302 career points.
"[Noble] has been a consistent scorer and dependable defender for us all year long," Mitchell said in a statement. "She has continued to grow and add to her game each year, and it's obvious that every coach in our league notices and prepares their team for what Quincy brings. Three years in a row is no small feat."
The UNT women will face UAB in an opening-round game of the women's tournament at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday.
