North Texas guard Tylor Perry maintained throughout a remarkable senior season that he would wait until it all wrapped up to determine his plans for the future.
Perry made that call on Monday night when he elected to declare for the NBA draft and enter his name in the transfer portal.
The Oklahoma native has one season of eligibility remaining due to the NCAA granting players an additional year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Perry announced his decision on his Twitter account.
“Dear UNT, these last two years have been nothing but remarkable the way you embraced me and my family,” Perry wrote in part. “Thank you for taking a chance on a 5’11 stubby kid outta Coffeyville from Fort Coffey, OK.”
Perry was named the Conference USA Player of the Year and helped lead UNT to the National Invitation Tournament title last week. Perry was named the event’s Most Outstanding Player.
The departure of the Coffeyville (Kansas) Community College product comes at a time of change for the Mean Green.
Texas Tech hired UNT coach Grant McCasland following the Mean Green’s win over UAB in the NIT final.
The pair helped UNT put together a memorable postseason run that saw the Mean Green win five straight games in the NIT. Perry’s fingerprints were all over that run. He scored 103 points in five tournament games and was the NIT’s leading scorer.
Perry scored 20 points in UNT’s win over UAB in the championship game and led the Mean Green with an average of 17.3 points per game on the season.
“It means everything, man. I can’t put it into words, this feeling,” Perry said after the game. “You can never explain what it feels like to win a championship, cutting the nets down. And to be able to do it with this group, it’s unbelievable. We’re in the history books forever.”
McCasland consistently called Perry a winner throughout his time at UNT and labeled him one of the elite shooters in college basketball. He ranked 18th nationally in 3-point field goal percentage at 41.3% heading into the national title game on Monday night.
“There’s no question that Tylor is one of the better shooters in the country,” McCasland said late in the year. “He’s elite at scoring and doing it in high pressure moments. He has great touch and some God-given ability, but, boy, does he work hard to develop it.”
The question now for Perry is if his elite shooting ability will make him a fit for the NBA. His size and lack of elite athleticism has hampered him throughout his career.
Perry almost ended up at a Division II school out of high school, despite averaging 25 points per game and earning Class 3A all-state honors at Spiro High in Oklahoma. He elected to sign with Coffeyville instead and was named the MVP of the NJCAA national tournament as a sophomore after leading his team to the championship.
Perry fell through the cracks again and landed at UNT, where became just the fifth player in program history to score 1,000 points in just two seasons.
“You can play anywhere if you can shoot the ball and stretch the floor,” Perry said late in the year.
Perry proved himself in the NIT when UNT faced a pair of major conference teams in Oklahoma State and Wisconsin. He hit a deep 3 in overtime to help lift the Mean Green past OSU and finished with 23 points.
Perry came back to score 16 in a win over Wisconsin.
The questions about Perry’s future were inevitable due to his prowess as a shooter. He was noncommittal late in the season.
“I just want to dance this year with this program and these coaches,” Perry said. “That’s my only goal. I don’t care about anything else. When the season is over, we will have those conversations.”
Perry will be a hot commodity on the transfer market should he elect to play a final season at the college level. Texas Tech would be a potential landing spot. McCasland gave Perry a chance to play at the Division I level out of Coffeyville.
Losing Perry would be another blow for UNT’s program, which has lost McCasland and seen two of its top players elect to enter the portal in the last few days.
Junior forward Abou Ousmane entered his name after missing the final four games of UNT’s NIT run while attending to a family matter. Ousmane averaged 11.1 points and 6.0 rebounds per game. Point guard Kai Huntsberry was a senior this season and averaged 12.3 points per game.
UNT would enter next season without its top three scorers if Perry and Ousmane leave the program, which seems likely.
UNT hired McCasland’s longtime top assistant Ross Hodge to take over the program.
Hodge is now looking at beginning his tenure without the key player who made UNT’s NIT run possible.
