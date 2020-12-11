North Texas struggled all season to force turnovers and came into its game against UTEP on Saturday at Apogee Stadium with just three interceptions on the season.
To say the Mean Green turned it around in a 45-43 win over the Miners on Friday would be an understatement.
UNT picked off four UTEP passes, all in the first three quarters. Those turnovers played a big role in the Mean Green snapping a two-game losing streak and bolstering their fading bowl hopes.
UNT safety DeShawn Gaddie posted two of those interceptions. Linebacker Kevin Wood and safety Keelan Crosby each added one.
“We went out there and played our game,” Gaddie said. “We focused on us. It was a great feeling when you can get a turnover and let the offense go out and capitalize.”
The Mean Green did just that, converting three of their interceptions into touchdowns.
Gaddie posted the first interception of his career in first half when he undercut a Calvin Brownholtz pass and intercepted it to set up a quick scoring drive.
UNT quarterback Austin Aune hit Deonte Simpson for a 46-yard touchdown pass on the ensuing play.
UNT safety Keelan Crosby also picked up his first interception in the second half, setting up the Mean Green at the UTEP 48.
The Mean Green capitalized with a 32-yard Aune pass to Darden.
Gaddie’s second interception set up a 4-yard touchdown run by Aune.
UNT needed each of those touchdowns to help it hang on in a game that was tight late in the fourth quarter.
The Mean Green have struggled at times defensively and came into the night allowing 41.1 points per game. UNT has been looking for signs of progress.
The performance of its secondary in a win over UTEP certainly qualified.
“I was proud of our guys defensively,” UNT coach Seth Littrell said. “They did a great job when the ball was in the air of attacking it.”