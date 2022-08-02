The North Texas football team worked out this morning as it prepares for its season opener Aug. 27 at UTEP. Here’s today’s observation deck.
Quarterback Austin Aune continues to work with UNT’s first-team offense and made several good throws, including hitting Dorian Morris on a deep cross near the end of practice. He also hit Roderic Burns over the middle
Grant Gunnell has worked his way up to UNT’s second-team offense. He hit Khatib Lyles over the middle and also connected with Richard Rocquemore on a deep ball. It would be a surprise at this point if Gunnell wasn’t at least the backup to start the season.
DeShawn Gaddie continues to work at cornerback. He has played both corner and safety. Defensive coordinator Phil Bennett said Gaddie has found a home at corner.
Outside linebacker/defensive end Sifa Leota is up to 235 pounds and continued to look good in practice Tuesday.
Tom Treib made a nice stop on a running play in team drills. He came off the corner and ran down a running back who was headed away from him.
Jett Duncan continues to see time with UNT’s first-team offensive line.
Isaiah Johnson broke a long touchdown run.
UNT has a new permanent scoreboard clock attached to the video tower at one end of the field.
BRETT VITO can be reached at 940-566-6870 and via Twitter at @brettvito.