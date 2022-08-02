UNT observation deck
North Texas quarterback Grant Gunnell throws during practice as offensive coordinator Mike Bloesch looks on. Gunnell has been working with the second-team offense.

 By Manny Flores/UNT sports information

The North Texas football team worked out this morning as it prepares for its season opener Aug. 27 at UTEP. Here’s today’s observation deck.

  • Quarterback Austin Aune continues to work with UNT’s first-team offense and made several good throws, including hitting Dorian Morris on a deep cross near the end of practice. He also hit Roderic Burns over the middle
  • Grant Gunnell has worked his way up to UNT’s second-team offense. He hit Khatib Lyles over the middle and also connected with Richard Rocquemore on a deep ball. It would be a surprise at this point if Gunnell wasn’t at least the backup to start the season.
  • DeShawn Gaddie continues to work at cornerback. He has played both corner and safety. Defensive coordinator Phil Bennett said Gaddie has found a home at corner.
  • Outside linebacker/defensive end Sifa Leota is up to 235 pounds and continued to look good in practice Tuesday.
  • Tom Treib made a nice stop on a running play in team drills. He came off the corner and ran down a running back who was headed away from him.
  • Jett Duncan continues to see time with UNT’s first-team offensive line.
  • Isaiah Johnson broke a long touchdown run.
  • UNT has a new permanent scoreboard clock attached to the video tower at one end of the field.

BRETT VITO can be reached at 940-566-6870 and via Twitter at @brettvito.

