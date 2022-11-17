Treyaunna Rush had a great feeling about how her first season at North Texas would go this fall after she transferred in from Texas A&M.
The towering Texarkana native knew first-year UNT coach Kristee Porter and a few players on the team.
The adjustment process just took a little longer than expected due to a mishap early in her time with the Mean Green.
Rush was playing in the back row during practice when Truli Levy slugged a sizzling ball that hit her square in the face. The impact gave Rush a concussion that put her on the shelf for a while.
“I was a little nervous at first because as soon as I came in, I got a concussion,” Rush said. “It took me a minute to get acclimated with all the girls.”
Every first-year coach experiences bumps in the road. The bump Rush, a 6-foot-1 junior, took to the head was one of the few Porter has experienced in what has been a successful first season that will continue this week at the Conference USA tournament.
UNT is the No. 4 seed in the eight-team event that begins Friday and runs through Sunday at E.A. Diddle Arena on the campus of Western Kentucky. The Mean Green will face UAB in a first-round match at 2 p.m.
UNT (15-14) swept each of its last three matches of the regular season and finished 9-5 in league play.
“It’s been a great first year,” Porter said. “As a coach coming into a new program, you’re not sure what to expect. To build something quickly and do it the right way is a tall task. I’m really happy with my first season, my players and their improvement.
“We’ve had tremendous growth that makes you excited for the future of the program.”
Rush was one of the key additions Porter made heading into her first season at UNT that has helped foster that growth. The opposite hitter spent three seasons at Texas A&M and ranks 15th in program history with 131 career blocks.
Rush has picked up where she left off at A&M and has a team-high 397 kills, a total that ranks second in C-USA. The consistency Rush showed throughout the year landed her a spot on the All-C-USA first team that was released on Thursday in advance of the tournament.
Three UNT players earned spots on the team. Middle blocker Sh’Diamond Holly was named C-USA’s Defensive Player of the Year and was also a first-team all-league selection. Outside hitter Aryn Johnson was named to the second team.
“She’s phenomenal,” Porter said of Rush. “She offers great leadership on the court, is the player who wants to be in high pressure situations and is dependable. She does consistently well game in and game out.”
The success UNT has enjoyed as a team has made the season all the more enjoyable for Rush.
“Coming in, we knew we had a lot of potential,” Rush said. “It was going to take us buying in. We had to make sure we came to practice every single day focused and ready to get better.”
Porter credited each member of UNT’s roster for helping the Mean Green reach that goal. Rush played a key role in UNT’s growth.
“Treyaunna is a leader through her actions,” Johnson said. “Some people are natural leaders people want to follow because of the way they play. That’s the best way to describe Trey.”
UNT will look to Rush to help guide it on what the Mean Green hope is an extended run through the tournament. C-USA has two nationally ranked teams in Rice and Western Kentucky.
If UNT can get past UAB, it will likely face WKU on its home court. The Hilltoppers are ranked No. 20 with Rice just behind at No. 22.
“You never know with conference tournaments,” Porter said. “It’s a completely different beast. We’re all starting off at 0-0. Everyone is a little bit hungrier and wants to fight harder.”
UNT enters the tournament feeling good about its chances of making a run with the way it has played late in the season.
Rush will be a key part of UNT’s plans to continue its winning ways after coming back from the concussion that slowed her early on in her time with the Mean Green.
“We have a very good chance in the conference tournament,” Rush said. “As long as we keep our heads on straight and have that underdog mentality, we have a great chance of taking home the championship.”