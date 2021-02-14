Hammond, La. — 21 outs, 21 strikeouts, senior Hope Trautwein helped the North Texas softball team respond after a season-opening loss to split opening weekend with a 6-2 victory over Southeastern Louisiana recording every possible out with a punch out.
The Pflugerville native tied her own program and Conference USA single-game record with the performance. Her first came last season at Texas A&M — Corpus Christi on Feb. 21, 2020, during an eight inning game. She becomes just the third pitcher in NCAA Division I history to record 21 strikeouts during a seven inning game.
“Hope had a great performance tonight,” head coach Rodney DeLong said. “We needed that from her as we didn’t play very good as a whole. Conditions were tough with the weather and the bad field, but we found a way to split today and we will move on.”
The win gives DeLong 200 as a collegiate head coach and gives him at least one win on Opening Day all three years he’s been in Denton. Due to the incoming weather to the Dallas-Fort Worth area on Sunday into Monday, the Mean Green decided to forgo their two games on Sunday in order to get home safely.
After the Mean Green (1-1) went three-up and three-down in the first, Trautwein responded with her first three strikeouts of the night. She would then go on to strike out 12 Southeastern Louisiana (3-2) batters in a row before a walk with two outs in the fifth inning. North Texas would blow the game open in the second with a five-run frame.
Freshman Kalei Christensen drove in the game’s first run by drawing a walk with the bases loaded before a two-out double by transfer Molly Rainey would make it a 3-0 game, Rainey’s double was her second of the day as she ended the weekend with a team-leading four RBI. A wild pitch followed by a single by senior Tarah Hilton would plate Rainey to make it 5-0 and put the Mean Green ahead for good.
North Texas added a run in the sixth on a double by junior Tayla Evans, who ended the weekend with a pair of doubles and just the one run driven in. The Lions would break-up the shutout bid with a pair of runs in the seventh but Trautwein was ultimately too much for them as she picked up the 49th win of her career, giving her sole possession of second all-time in program history after she struck out every batter in opposing lineup at least once while striking seven out at least twice.
The Mean Green’s game two performance came after they suffered a 9-7 loss earlier in the day to Nicholls State to open the season.
GiGi Wall got the start in game one, going three-plus innings, allowing just one earned run on three hits and striking out five. Wall was one of 11 newcomers who made their debuts for North Texas in the game.
The Colonels would strike first with a pair of runs in the first inning with only one being earned. The Mean Green would respond with two runs of their own in the second inning off of a single by sophomore Candain Callahan. Nicholls State would then go on to score six unanswered runs over three innings to grow an 8-2 lead heading into the sixth.
Freshman Lexi Cobb would pick up her first career RBI on a sacrifice fly in the sixth inning after back-to-back-to-back walks had loaded the bases with no outs. Two more walks to junior Tayla Evans and freshman Rayna Lewis would drive in a run and cut the Colonels lead to just 8-4.
Nicholls State would add a run in the bottom half of the frame to make it a 9-4 ballgame before the Mean Green made a late surge. Two walks would put runners on first and second before a double by transfer Molly Rainey made it an 8-6 game. An Evans walk followed by the second hit of the game from Lewis made it a two-run lead. The Mean Green would eventually get the tying run to second base before a strikeout ended the game.