Hope Trautwein struck out 17 and allowed just one hit in a complete-game shutout as the Mean Green accounted for 13 hits to open the weekend series with a 7-0 win over UTSA on Friday night at Lovelace Stadium.
The win gave North Texas (30-10, 11-2 C-USA) the third 30-win season in program history and second under head coach Rodney DeLong. The Mean Green and Roadrunners (11-26, 5-8 C-USA) will continue the series with a doubleheader on Saturday, with first pitches scheduled for 1 and 3 p.m.
"We were solid all the way around tonight," DeLong said. "Energy was good, Hope was awesome with 17 strikeouts and really dominated all night against a good lineup. We really had a great offensive effort overall, it was a good way to start our series."
Trautwein's 17 strikeouts helped set a new single-season career high with 184 strikeouts, topping her previous career best of 169 in 2019. The senior now has 47 career complete games and seven on the season.
The Mean Green got the scoring going with a four-run first off the bats of four freshmen all coming with two outs. After Tuesday DerMargosian got the offense going with a leadoff double, Kalei Christensen cashed in with an RBI single to right before stealing her 12th base of the season without being caught. Kailey Gamble doubled to left center to plate Christensen before a single from Rayna Lewis would score Gamble. An Ashlyn Walker double would score Lewis to cap off the four-run frame.
Trautwein would go on to strike out the side in the first, second, fourth and seventh innings in route to her 10th win of the season. She would allow her only hit of the game with two outs in the third and issue her one walk with two outs in the sixth to help secure the 30th win of the season.
"I don't ever expect to win less than 30 games, I want to win 30-plus games a year," DeLong added. "That's where we're headed as a program, I'm proud of our kids with what we've overcome this year and where we're headed."
The Mean Green would add a run in the fourth after another DerMargosian double would give way to an RBI double from Tayla Evans for her 31st RBI of the year, a career high.
Lexi Cobb would lead the sixth inning off by pinch-hitting and blasting her first career home run to right field. DerMargosian would follow with her third hit of the game before back-to-back UTSA errors would drive her home. Trautwein would strike out the side in the seventh to close out the win and start the series off on a high note.