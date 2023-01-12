Chandler Rogers follow
Buy Now

Former Louisiana-Monroe quarterback Chandler Rogers felt comfortable at North Texas and chose to continue his career with the Mean Green due to his relationship with Eric Morris' staff and because the school is close to his home in Mansfield.

 Ty Hundley/ULM football creative

Chandler Rogers made quite the journey over the first four years of his college career.

The former Mansfield Like Ridge standout started out at Southern Miss, transferred to Blinn College for a season and then landed at Louisiana-Monroe for two years.

Chandler Rogers mug

Chandler Rogers 

BRETT VITO can be reached at 940-566-6870 and via Twitter at @brettvito.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you