Chandler Rogers made quite the journey over the first four years of his college career.
The former Mansfield Like Ridge standout started out at Southern Miss, transferred to Blinn College for a season and then landed at Louisiana-Monroe for two years.
All those stops convinced the quarterback that he needed to be meticulous when it came to deciding where to spend the final two years of his college career. Rogers put in a whole lot of time over the last few weeks and couldn’t feel better about his decision to sign with North Texas, which is headed into its first season under new coach Eric Morris.
UNT announced it had signed Rogers this week.
“I picked North Texas because of my relationship with the coaches,” Rogers told the Denton Record-Chronicle on Thursday night. “Coach Morris recruited me out of high school when he was at Incarnate Word.
“I am comfortable with the staff and the offense, which is very similar to what we ran in high school. I also looked at the roster and UNT has everyone coming back. They’re not in a rebuilding phase. They’re a winning football team. With myself and the rest of the class we have coming in, we can win this conference.”
UNT is headed into its first season in the American Athletic Conference this fall and was in the market for a new quarterback after Austin Aune declared for the NFL draft. Aune threw for 3,547 yards and set a single-season program record last season with 33 touchdowns. The former Argyle standout led UNT to an appearance in the Conference USA title game, the Frisco Bowl and a 7-7 finish.
UNT has four other transfer quarterbacks on its roster last season, including Grant Gunnell, who backed up Aune.
Adding Rogers gives UNT another intriguing option. The 6-foot, 194-pound junior is a proven commodity after throwing for 2,403 yards and 15 touchdowns for ULM last season, when he also rushed for 353 yards and five touchdowns.
Rogers was one of the top quarterbacks on the transfer market. He visited Cal, Arkansas State, Sam Houston and UNT. Indiana also offered Rogers, who has two seasons of eligibility remaining and is set to enroll at UNT for the spring semester.
The opportunity to return to the Dallas area was a key factor in Rogers’ decision to sign with UNT.
“My other offers were from schools that are far away,” Rogers said. “I would have had to adjust. If I would have gone somewhere like Cal or Indiana, I would have had to fly home. I don’t know how long it would have taken me to adjust and become comfortable.”
What UNT had to offer as a program also intrigued Rogers after spending two years at ULM. Rogers said one of the key reasons he left the school is that it didn’t offer the support he and his teammates needed in terms of its training staff and nutrition.
“North Texas has more to offer that will help me reach my potential,” Rogers said.
Lake Ridge coach Kirk Thor believes Rogers’ skills will make him a terrific fit at UNT.
“Chandler is competitive, confident, hardworking and really poised under pressure,” Thor said. “He sees the field really well, commands it and has a quiet confidence about him. He has all the intangibles and is a winner.
“He has high expectations for his teammates and himself. He makes the people around him better.”
Rogers has been looking for the right fit to capitalize on those talents for the last few years. He bounced around from school to school and put up some impressive numbers at ULM last year.
Rogers was determined to find a place where he would excel and feel comfortable after his time with the Warhawks. He feels like found the right fit at UNT.
“I wanted to make sure I made the right decision,” Rogers said. “I have two years left and wanted to make be sure I have a really strong chance to be the guy and earn my MBA.”
There were plenty of programs across the country that were willing to give Rogers that opportunity.
None quite measured up to what Rogers saw in UNT.
“I met the staff and talked to coach Morris multiple times,” Rogers said. “It just felt like the right decision.”
