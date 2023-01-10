Chandler Rogers art

North Texas landed a commitment from Louisiana-Monroe transfer quarterback Chandler Rogers on Tuesday.

 Ty Hundley/ULM Football Creative

There might not have been a bigger concern for North Texas heading into Eric Morris’ debut season as the Mean Green’s head coach than sorting out its quarterback situation.

UNT took a key step toward that goal Tuesday, when it landed Louisiana-Monroe transfer Chandler Rogers as part of a three-man transfer haul. The Mean Green also added Georgia Tech offensive lineman Paula Vaipulu and Texas Tech offensive lineman Larry Moore III.

BRETT VITO can be reached at 940-566-6870 and via Twitter at @brettvito.

