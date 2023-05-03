UNT LB commit

North Texas picked up a commitment from Blinn College linebacker Chakka Garnett Jr. this week.

 UNT sports information

Chakka Garnett Jr. didn’t need long to develop a good relationship with North Texas linebackers coach Colby Kratch over the last few months.

BRETT VITO can be reached at 940-566-6870 and via Twitter at @brettvito.

1
0
0
0
1