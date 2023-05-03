Chakka Garnett Jr. didn’t need long to develop a good relationship with North Texas linebackers coach Colby Kratch over the last few months.
Kratch first contacted the Blinn College linebacker in January and stayed in touch as UNT put together its 2023 recruiting class.
The nature of their conversations took a turn this spring. They became a whole lot more serious right after UNT lost starting linebacker Larry Nixon III to the transfer portal.
“They were not sure if they were going to take a linebacker, but they were talking to me,” Garnett said. “When he left, they knew they needed to come and get me. They didn’t start the recruitment process because of the portal move.”
UNT just ended that process because of it and added an experienced player who could fill a need heading into the 2023 season.
Mean Green coach Eric Morris pointed to depth at linebacker behind the trio of Nixon, Kevin Wood and Jordan Brown as a key concern heading into 2023. Now UNT will have to replace Nixon as well.
Garnett will have a chance to fill that void after enjoying a solid final season at the junior college level. He finished with 44 tackles, despite splitting time with another player late in the season and earned honorable mention All-Southwest Junior College Football Conference honors.
Incarnate Word and Buffalo also offered a scholarship to Garnett, who has three years of eligibility remaining.
Incarnate Word defensive coordinator Jim Gush and linebackers coach Sam Bennett, a pair of former UNT assistants, were recruiting Garnett. Buffalo offered Garnett shortly after coming by to see him earlier this week.
A host of other schools that compete on the lower levels of college football also offered Garnett.
None of those opportunities were as intriguing to the Keller Central product as continuing his career at UNT close to home.
“I grew up in Keller and will be right down the road 25 to 30 minutes from home,” Garnett said.
That’s huge for me. I will be able to wear the Mean Green, do some big things and still be close to my community and give back. I can be an inspiration to kids back in Keller.”
Garnett is hoping UNT is the home he has been searching for since he graduated from Keller Central. He began his career at Missouri State but left the school after just one season due to a coaching change.
Garnett is looking forward to being close to home for the first time in his college career at UNT. His younger brother is a star running back at Liberty Christian, while his sister is expecting her first child.
Chase Garnett is a junior and has already been offered a scholarship by UTSA, one of UNT’s key rivals.
Garnett didn’t take long to think about it when Kratch offered him a chance sign with UNT and continue his career near his brother and the rest of his family.
“We have good communication,” Garnett said. “I feel very comfortable with him and North Texas.”
Get more coverage with the weekly Mean Green Spotlight newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.