North Texas running back DeAndre Torrey was something of a forgotten man heading into the Mean Green’s season opener against Northwestern State on Saturday.
It wasn’t that anyone doubted what Torrey could do. It’s just everyone’s focus was elsewhere on other far less proven players and units.
The senior reminded everyone during the Mean Green’s 44-14 win over the Demons just how important he is to UNT’s success.
Torrey rushed for 244 yards, the 10th-highest total for a single game in program history. He scored three touchdowns along the way and finished with 320 all-purpose yards, which is tied for third all-time for a single game.
“I know that they are going to lean on me this year,” Torrey said. “I want to do everything I can.”
UNT was planning on moving Torrey around in a utility role. Those plans changed when the Mean Green lost running back Oscar Adaway III to a season-ending knee injury in the preseason.
“It doesn’t surprise me,” UNT coach Seth Littrell said of Torrey’s success. “It’s what I’ve see all spring and fall camp. He works extremely hard, not only on the field but also in the film room. He understands what we are trying to do offensively.”
Torrey moved into a tie for sixth place in program history in rushing touchdowns with Ken Bahnsen at 26. He also moved into sole possession of sixth in total touchdowns with 30.
Torrey’s performance took pressure off quarterback Jace Ruder, who made his first start against NSU.
“When Dre is out there, no matter what happens, if we are throwing it downfield or handing it off, he’s going to make a play,” Ruder said. “I call him ‘Big Play Dre.’”
UNT debuts new coaching setup
UNT debuted a new setup with its coaching staff in its season opener against Northwestern State on Saturday at Apogee Stadium.
Phil Bennett came out of retirement in the offseason to become UNT’s defensive coordinator, while Mike Bloesch was promoted to become the Mean Green’s offensive coordinator and play-caller.
Bloesch served as a co-coordinator last season.
Bennett and Bloesch took on widely different challenges. UNT’s offense ranked eighth nationally with an average of 513.2 yards per game in 2020.
UNT allowed 522.1 yards per game and finished last nationally in total defense.
The Mean Green showed signs of promise on both sides of the ball. Bennett’s defense pitched a shutout in the second half, while UNT’s offense continued to pile up yards.
The Mean Green rolled up 527 yards of offense behind DeAndre Torrey, who rushed for 244 yards and three touchdowns.
Briefly ...
- The Mean Green wore jerseys honoring the legacy of Hall of Fame coach Hayden Fry. UNT’s helmets featured the lime green eagle logo the school used during Fry’s tenure.
Fry posted a 40-23-3 record at UNT from 1973-78. He died at 90 in December of 2019.
- UNT celebrated the 10th anniversary of the first game in Apogee Stadium in its game against NSU. The school opened the venue that seats 30,850 ahead of the 2011 season.