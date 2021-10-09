COLUMBIA, Mo. — North Texas running back DeAndre Torrey continued to carve out a place in program history on Saturday during the Mean Green’s 48-35 loss to Missouri.
The senior came into the day just 10 yards short of the 4,000-yard mark in career all-purpose yards. He became just the fifth player in program history to reach the mark in the first half and continued to carry the Mean Green offensively.
Torrey rushed for 85 yards and caught two passes for 41 yards. He scored on a 35-yard strike from Austin Aune in the third quarter to pull UNT to within 31-14. The catch was the longest of his career.
“It does mean a lot to me to go over 4,000 yards,” Torrey said. “It shows my hard work throughout the years and durability. It also shows the trust the coaches have in me.”
Torrey came into the day leading UNT with 516 rushing yards. He also ranked second nationally with an average of 165.0 all-purpose yards per game.
UNT has turned to Torrey to power its offense after losing three of its top offensive skill position players to injury. Running back Oscar Adaway III was lost to a preseason knee injury. UNT has since lost wide receivers Jyaire Shorter and Tommy Bush.
Bush is out for the year. UNT is hoping Shorter will be able to return late in the season.
“DeAndre is going to have to come through for us,” UNT coach Seth Littrell said. “He has experience and has made a lot of plays for us. We have to help him out. He’s giving it everything he has for this team.”
UNT came into the night averaging just 19.8 points per game and improved on that total significantly on a night when Torrey continued to move on the Mean Green’s career leaders lists.
He’s sixth in program history in career rushing yards with 2,614 yards following the Mean Green’s loss to Missouri.
Brelan Chancellor set UNT’s record for career all-purpose yards with 5,503 in his career, which spanned from 2010-13.
