North Texas running back DeAndre Torrey is at the point in his career where it seems like he reaches another milestone — or at least closes in on one — every time he touches the ball.
The Mean Green’s 20-17 win over UTEP on Saturday at Apogee Stadium was no different.
Torrey finished with 61 rushing yards on 18 carries. He became just the sixth player in program history to reach the 3,000-yard mark in career rushing yards in the process.
He’s the first player to reach that milestone since Jeffery Wilson in 2017.
Torrey cleared the 3,000-yard mark on a 6-yard run late in the third quarter.
“It means a lot to me,” Torrey said. “There are a lot of guys at the school and in football period who don’t reach that mark. I am grateful to play with a team of guys who helped me get there.”
Torrey came into the night within striking distance of two milestones. He’s also closing in on the first 1,000-yard season of his career.
Torrey needed 63 yards to reach 1,000 heading into the night. He finished two yards short, setting up what should be another milestone moment next week when UNT faces Florida International.
“He’s meant a lot to this program, and not just because of the plays he has made, but also because of the person he is,” UNT coach Seth Littrell said earlier in the week. “He’s a great teammate, extremely smart [and] understands all skill positions.”
That knowledge helped put Torrey up there with a host of program legends who have reached the 3,000-yard mark, a group that includes Lance Dunbar and Patrick Cobbs.
Cobbs is UNT’s running backs coach.
“It shows how hard I have been working and my commitment to the game,” Torrey said of being mentioned in the same category as those players. “Those guys are legends. I’m happy to be a part of that.”
