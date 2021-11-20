MIAMI — North Texas running back DeAndre Torrey has accomplished a heck of a lot over the course of his career with the Mean Green.
The senior cleared the 3,000-yard mark in career rushing yards last week and continues to inch up UNT’s career leaders list.
One goal that has always meant a lot to him remained out of reach, though, at least until Saturday night.
Torrey was his typically productive self in a 49-7 win over Florida International and finally eclipsed the 1,000-yard mark for a season.
“It feels amazing,” Torrey said. “I have been working for this my whole college career. That is a big milestone for a running back. I am grateful to get there. It means a lot to me.”
The senior came into the game with 998 rushing yards and cleared the milestone on a 7-yard run in the first quarter. He is the 12th player in program history to record a 1,000-yard season.
Torrey scored on touchdown runs that covered 50 yards and 1 yard in the first half and moved into third place on UNT’s career rushing touchdowns leaders list by pushing his total to 33.
Lance Dunbar set the program record with 41 rushing touchdowns from 2008-11, while Patrick Cobbs ranks second with 36 from 2001-05.
Torrey also moved into a tie with Cobbs for third in program history with 38 total touchdowns.
Cobbs is now UNT’s running backs coach.
Torrey has given credit to his coaches and teammates throughout the season. On Saturday, he made sure to give credit to UNT’s training staff that has helped him work through a series of nagging injuries this year.
Torrey’s performance helped UNT rack up 378 rushing yards and five touchdowns on a night the Mean Green leaned on their running game in a driving rainstorm.
“DeAndre is a great playmaker and teammate who works hard,” UNT quarterback Austin Aune said. “He deserves it.”
