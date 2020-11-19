DeAndre Torrey set down a simple goal when he arrived at North Texas a few years ago.
The senior running back didn’t focus on how many yards he amassed or touchdowns he scored. For him, it was all about effort.
“I try not to let anybody outwork me,” Torrey said. “I want to be the smartest, the strongest and the fastest. Sometimes you can’t be all those things, but I’m going to try to keep my name in the conversation, stay consistent and work.”
That approach has helped make Torrey a model of stability during a season UNT has dealt with uncertainty at every turn for a host of reasons, beginning with the coronavirus pandemic.
The Mean Green (2-3, 1-2 Conference USA) will have been off for 34 days by the time they kick off their game against Rice (1-1, 1-1) on Saturday at Apogee Stadium. Each of UNT’s last three games have been either canceled or postponed.
UNT has had five games called off or postponed in all.
The Mean Green have experienced the typical series of injuries teams endure as well, which has added to the uncertainty in the program. Redshirt freshman running back Oscar Adaway III has missed each of the Mean Green’s last three games with a hand injury that required surgery.
Adaway rushed for more than 100 yards in each of UNT’s first two games.
Throw in the fact that UNT has changed starting quarterbacks twice and it’s easy to see why the Mean Green need a steadying presence.
That is exactly what Torrey has provided. He’s carried the ball at least 11 times in each of the Mean Green’s five games and has scored in three of them.
Torrey leads UNT in rushing yards (444), carries (67) and is tied with quarterback Jason Bean for the team lead with four rushing touchdowns.
“He’s been very reliable and has been since he’s been here,” UNT coach Seth Littrell said. “He’s a very smart and understands not only the run game but protections in the passing game as well. We’ve worked him in the slot a little bit, too. He knows all the different receiver positions.
“He’s smart he understands his offense as well as anybody.”
That knowledge has paid off over the last three years as Torrey has quietly moved up UNT’s career rushing leaders list and within striking distance of a significant milestone.
Torrey enters UNT’s game against Rice ranked 15th in program history with 1,801 rushing yards. UNT has four games remaining in the regular season, putting him within striking distance of becoming just the 12th player in program history to rush for 2,000 career yards.
Current San Francisco 49ers running back Jeffery Wilson, former Cowboys running back Lance Dunbar and a few other program legends are among the players to reach the milestone.
“It would mean a lot,” Torrey said of reaching the mark. “People have mentioned that I am close to a few records. That’s pretty cool.”
Quarterback Jason Bean called Torrey the life of UNT’s offense and credited him for being a consistent presence for the Mean Green as they navigate a challenging season.
“Not just on the field, but off it, he’s been a great teammate,” Bean said. “He keeps the positive energy going through the facility and during workouts. He’s been the life of the team.”
Torrey credited his ability to fill that role largely to all that he has learned at UNT after transferring in from Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College. He credited his development largely to Tashard Choice and Patrick Cobbs, the two running backs coaches he has worked with during his time with the Mean Green.
Cobbs is one of the other players in program history who has eclipsed the 2,000-yard mark. The UNT Hall of Famer rushed for 4,050 yards from 2001-05.
“When I first got here, I struggled a lot with reading defenses and pass blocking specifically,” Torrey said. “Now it’s second nature. Coach Choice and coach Cobbs have enabled me develop into the running back I am today.”