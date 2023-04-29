Jyaire Shorter and Larry Nixon III, two of North Texas’ top players this past season, have entered their names in the transfer portal and are set to leave the program.
Shorter, a senior wide receiver, was an honorable mention All-Conference USA selection last fall. Nixon, a senior linebacker, was set to be UNT’s leading returning tackler.
Both were expected to be key players for UNT heading into its first season under coach Eric Morris.
Shorter and Nixon announced their decisions on their Twitter accounts.
Both made their decisions late this week.
The loss of both is a key blow to UNT, which has seen a host of players who were expected to play vital roles in 2023 depart the program in the past few months.
Shorter was among the Mean Green’s best big-play threats last season when 11 of his 23 receptions went for touchdowns. He finished with 628 receiving yards.
Nixon finished second among UNT players in 2022 with 104 tackles.
Shorter has dealt with a series of injuries throughout his career and didn’t participate in spring practice. UNT’s staff wanted to make sure he was healthy for the Mean Green’s season opener against Cal this fall.
Nixon played throughout the spring and expressed confidence in UNT’s prospects in 2023 after the Mean Green’s spring game.
“After seeing how everything came together, we feel like we can compete for a bowl and a championship,” Nixon said. “We want it all. I want it all.”
The Mean Green's staff spoke highly of both Shorter and Nixon since Morris took over the program.
"Jyaire's catches to touchdowns ratio was phenomenal last season," Morris said in the days leading up to spring practice. "We have to find ways to get him the ball more, and he has to be more consistent. He had too many drops last year."
New UNT linebackers coach Colby Kratch pointed to Nixon, Kevin Wood and Jordan Brown as an elite trio he expected to anchor the Mean Green's defense.
Shorter and Nixon join a handful of key players who have left UNT in a time of change for the program. The school fired former coach Seth Littrell following the Mean Green’s loss to UTSA in the C-USA title game last season and quickly turned to Morris to take over the program.
UNT has lost a series of key players to the portal since.
Tight ends Jake Roberts and Var’Keyes Gumms, defensive back DeShawn Gaddie and defensive end Cam Robertson have all left the program. Roberts has since signed with Baylor, while Gumms is headed to Arkansas.
Roberts and Gaddie were both starters last season.
UNT appears to be better equipped to fill the voids left by Shorer and Nixon than those at other spots in its lineup.
Wood started six games last season when he posted 55 tackles. Brown added 34 stops.
UNT’s leading receiver Roderic Burns is also expected to return along with another key contributor in Damon Ward Jr. Burns finished with 40 receptions for 676 yards, while Ward added 26 catches for 378 yards.
UNT finished 7-7 last season after falling to Boise State in the Frisco Bowl.
