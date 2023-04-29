Jyarie Shorter
Buy Now

North Texas wide receiver Jyaire Shorter has entered the NCAA transfer portal

 DRC file photo

Jyaire Shorter and Larry Nixon III, two of North Texas’ top players this past season, have entered their names in the transfer portal and are set to leave the program.

Larry NIxon
Buy Now

North Texas wide receiver Larry Nixon III has entered the NCAA transfer portal.

BRETT VITO can be reached at 940-566-6870 and via Twitter at @brettvito.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags