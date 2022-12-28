The clock started ticking for North Texas and new football coach Eric Morris on Dec. 13.
Morris signed his term sheet to become UNT’s coach that day, the press release was sent and the Mean Green’s search for the next leader of its program that lasted nine days came to a close.
UNT Athletic Director Jared Mosely spoke a few days later about how quickly the school moved to hire a new coach when judged in the context of higher education.
It was quite the turnaround, one UNT will try to replicate on a different front in the next few days.
The late signing period in college football begins on Feb. 1, just 35 days away.
UNT is quickly running out of time to put together its 2023 recruiting class that will be vital to Morris’ prospects in his first season with the Mean Green.
And he’s pretty much starting from scratch.
UNT had six players committed late in Seth Littrell’s tenure. All but two backed out of those commitments. The two players who are still committed from Littrell’s tenure needed to talk to Morris to see if the program remains a good fit for them as of just a few days ago.
The only safe bets for players to end up in Morris’ first recruiting class are the two players he has locked up since taking the job — highly regarded Coffeyville Community College defensive lineman Marcus Moore and Guyer wide receiver Landon Sides, who flipped from Incarnate Word.
Morris acknowledged that the transfer portal will be a part of UNT’s plans but left little doubt where his staff’s focus will be in the next few weeks and the years to come.
“I don’t think this will ever be just a portal school where we’re going to sign our entire class out of there,” Morris said. “I want to build a strong culture and a strong foundation that’ll be here to last. To do that you have to go heavy high school and recruit in Texas.
“That’ll be what we hang our hat on, recruiting Texas high schools.”
That approach has been a familiar refrain with UNT coaches through the years. Littrell often talked about pulling players from Denton County and the counties adjacent to it.
Dan McCarney had similar plans. One of the only reasons UNT hired Todd Dodge, the legendary coach at Southlake Carroll, was because of his connections to high schools in the Dallas area.
Each had varying degrees of success in landing local players.
The next few weeks won’t be anything like the years to come. UNT will have a full complement of assistant coaches and a recruiting staff in place that will play roles in helping put its classes together down the line.
UNT is planning to substantially expand its off-field staff heading into the 2023 season and is still getting its personnel in place.
Morris and the coaches he has now will have a chance to show what they can do in what amounts to a trial run the next few weeks.
UNT is betting that those coaches make a difference.
“The assistant coaches I’m going to bring in here understand this area, have great relationships already built or are entrenched here,” Morris said. “That’s going to help get us in the door. We’re going to have to do the legwork and be great talent evaluators.”
Morris retained running backs coach Patrick Cobbs, who has been among UNT’s best recruiters during his tenure. He’s also brought in high profile assistant coaches with Texas high school ties in tight ends coach Chris Gilbert and special teams coordinator Drew Svoboda in addition to director of recruiting Justin Owens.
Gilbert was Texas’ director of high school relations. He served as the head coach at South Oak Cliff, Lancaster and Terrell.
Svoboda was on the staff at Alabama and led Klein Collins to five district championships and eight playoff appearances in 10 years before jumping to the college level. Owens was the special teams coordinator and running backs coach at Ferris and has a long history as a coach and talent evaluator in the area.
The expectation is clear. Morris is hoping those assistants can hit the ground running and put together an impact 2023 recruiting class at a time several other schools across the country are putting the finishing touches on their hauls.
UNT certainly needs help heading into 2023 after a 7-7 finish this year. The Mean Green lost several key players, including linebacker KD Davis, the Defensive Player of the Year in Conference USA. Quarterback Austin Aune said he was planning on entering the NFL Draft before the end of the season and ended up throwing for 3,547 yards and 33 touchdowns.
Aune later entered his name in the transfer portal. He has a year of eligibility remaining and seems unlikely to return to UNT. The Mean Green also lost tight end Jake Roberts to the portal and a few other key players to graduation, including all-conference center Manase Mose.
One of Morris’ first stops after taking over at UNT was to see Moore, who reaffirmed his commitment to sign with the Mean Green. UNT added Sides a short time later.
Houston Westside running back Jahbari Kuykendall, a Cobbs recruit, is still committed and could end up signing with the Mean Green.
“Coach Cobbs talked to me and told me coach Morris wants to see me,” Kuykendall said. “They won’t be able to sign me right now.”
South Oak Cliff linebacker Dylan Brown-Turner is in a similar position to Kuykendall. He remains committed to UNT, but recently picked up an offer from Florida State.
Morris and staff have some work to do just to hold on to the players they have while also trying to make up ground late.
Finding a coach who is a top recruiter was one of UNT’s goals when it began looking for Littrell’s replacement.
Morris got one of the biggest laughs from the UNT fans who gathered at his press conference when he talked about his abilities as a recruiter.
“I tell people all the time when they ask me that question, ‘Look at my wife. She’s beautiful. I out kicked my coverage. I recruited her for two and a half years. I’m persistent.’”
That approach could be key as UNT tries to put a recruiting class together almost from scratch in the next few weeks.
