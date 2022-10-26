Var’Keyes Gumms could see what was coming earlier this season when North Texas played at UNLV.
The Mean Green were locked in a tight game with the Rebels at halftime when Seth Littrell and his staff drew up a play to get the ball to Gumms, one half of UNT’s dynamic tight end duo.
The Houston native capitalized, breaking free for a 54-yard touchdown on the Mean Green’s sixth offensive play of the half.
“I envisioned that touchdown,” Gumms said. “We saw something and exploited it. No one knew who I was at the time.
“People know who I am now.”
There’s little doubt about it after Gumms made a series of big plays for the Mean Green while becoming a perfect complement for fellow tight end Jake Roberts.
The tight end spot has largely gone out of style in Texas and the Southwest due to the rise of spread offenses at the high school and college levels.
UNT is an exception to the rule and is leaning heavily on the pairing of Roberts and Gumms, two traditional, hand-in-the-dirt tight ends heading into a key game at Western Kentucky on Saturday.
UNT (4-4) is in a tie for second place in Conference USA with WKU (5-3) at 3-1, one game behind UTSA, which is 4-0.
Gumms has four touchdown catches, while Roberts has two. The two have combined for 32 catches for 508 yards heading into the Mean Green’s showdown with the Hilltoppers.
“They’re multiple, which is what makes them special,” Littrell said. “They allow us to do more offensively that teams are going to have to defend. It’s been good for us and is something we’ll continue to evolve with.”
Roberts and Gumms put together one of their best performances last week in a loss to UTSA that came just one day before National Tight Ends Day.
Roberts, a 6-foot-5, 250-pound sophomore, caught a 19-yard touchdown pass from Austin Aune in the third quarter that gave UNT a 13-10 lead in a back-and-forth game.
Gumms, a 6-foot-3, 230-pound redshirt freshman, caught two passes later on that nearly helped UNT pull out the win. He caught a short strike over the middle, ran over a UTSA defender and scored from 44-yard out to give the Mean Green a 20-17 lead.
UNT appeared to ice the game after Gumms got loose down the sideline, hauled in a pass from Aune and rumbled 46 yards to the UTSA 4-yard line with 1:56 left.
Aune hit running back Isaiah Johnson for a 1-yard touchdown three plays later that put UNT up 27-24. That would have been the game-winning touchdown had UTSA not put together a perfectly executed touchdown drive in the final 98 seconds.
Gumms’ performance was all the more impressive considering he was battling the flu heading into the game. A member of UNT’s video staff drove Gumms to San Antonio separately from the team on Friday.
Gumms recovered in time to play and combine with Roberts for four catches, 111 yards and two touchdowns. Gumms finished with three catches for 92 yards. Roberts’ 19-yard touchdown grab was his only catch of the game.
Gumms has 18 catches for 317 yards on the season, while Roberts, an Oklahoma native, has 14 receptions for 191 yards.
“It’s great to have two guys who are big and physical like that, can block and also go run routes,” Aune said. “Var’Keyes can go up and get the ball and Jake’s a big, physical guy. If I can put the ball on his body, he’s going to make the catch. They’ve got different talents.”
They’re also a little different in terms of their personalities.
“Jake is outspoken and jokes,” tight ends coach Adrian Mayes said. “Var’Keyes is really quiet but will joke when everyone else is.”
Ties to Gronk
Littrell certainly has quite the story to tell when it comes to recruiting talented tight ends like Roberts and Gumms. He was Rob Gronkowski’s position coach at Arizona.
Gumms remembers Littrell mentioning his ties to the legendary tight end during the recruiting process. Roberts has enjoyed learning more about Gronkowski from Littrell since he arrived at UNT.
“Gronk was my favorite player growing up,” Roberts said. “I loved watching him. My head coach was his position coach at Arizona, which is pretty cool.”
Roberts said Littrell demands excellence from both him and Gumms and isn’t afraid to provide some coaching along the way.
When it comes to the credit for the duo’s growth, though, Littrell points to Mayes.
“He does a great job with that group and holds them accountable,” Littrell said. “He’s done a great job building the culture in that [tight ends] room.”
Mayes has a simple saying that guided his efforts to build UNT’s tight end group — “No block, no rock.” UNT’s tight ends have to be good blockers to earn playing time.
UNT heads into its game at WKU ranked 13th nationally with an average of 222.6 rushing yards per game. Roberts and Gumms have played a key role in UNT’s success running the ball.
“You see the tight end position becoming more like a wide receiver, but we pride ourselves on being physical in the running game and stretching the field in the passing game,” Roberts said. “We can do it all.”
That is exactly what Mayes is looking for in UNT’s tight ends.
He described Roberts as a good blocker who has worked to improve is abilities as a receiver. He called Gumms a fast and twitchy athlete with talent as a receiver who has worked to improve as a blocker.
Putting both Roberts and Gumms on the field at the same time has made UNT more dynamic.
“It makes us tougher to defend,” Mayes said. “We can get into a heavy set and a spread set with both of them on the field. Teams can’t call their defense based on personnel. They have to see the formation. With the tempo we play at, it’s hard to get your call in that fast.”
Carrying on a history of success
UNT has seen a host of top tight ends who could do it all in Littrell’s seven seasons in Denton.
Jason Pirtle was UNT’s second-leading receiver as a senior last season when he caught 41 passes for 380 yards. Kelvin Smith was a key contributor at tight end early in Littrell’s tenure and finished with 77 catches for 705 yards from 2016-19.
UNT’s history of featuring great tight ends extends back before Littrell arrived at UNT in 2016.
Andy Blount and Jeff Muenchow were both first-team All-Sun Belt Conference selections during UNT’s four-year run as the league champion from 2001-04 under Hall of Fame coach Darrell Dickey.
That history was a big selling point when UNT recruited both Roberts and Gumms.
“The way North Texas uses tight ends was definitely a factor in me coming here,” Roberts said. “Having an offense that uses tight ends and realizes their value is encouraging. It’s fun to be out there making plays and being in two tight end sets.”
Roberts’ partner in those sets made his debut this season after redshirting last year. Gumms has quickly grown into an impact player since.
“Watching Jake has helped me grow since I got here,” Gumms said. “He’s helped me improve my game.”
That improvement has helped Roberts and Gumms develop into a key pairing in UNT’s offense.
“They’re two really good players,” Littrell said. “They’ve been a major factor in our success.”