North Texas men's basketball team is off to a bit of a slow start in a season filled with high expectations.
The Mean Green are 5-5 on the year and 1-1 in Conference USA play after splitting a series at UTSA last week.
UNT is the defending C-USA regular season champion and was picked to finish second in the league in the preseason coaches' poll.
While UNT isn't off to the best of starts as a team, a few of its players have excelled early in the season. Here's a look at three who have exceeded expectations:
1. Rubin Jones, guard
Expectations for the former Houston Yates standout where high heading into the year. The 6-5 freshman was among UNT's top incoming recruits.
Jones has been better than advertised and is averaging 7.4 points and 2.7 rebounds a game off the bench. He's playing 23.9 minutes per game, the most among players who are not starting.
Jones was named the Freshman of the Week in C-USA on Monday for his performance in a series against UTSA. He scored nine points and handed out five assists in the two games.
2. Mardrez McBride, guard
UNT signed McBride out of South Carolina Salkehatchie to fill the void left in its backcourt after starting guard Umoja Gibson transferred to Oklahoma.
It's dangerous to assume that any newcomer is going to come in and become a top-level contributor right away. That is exactly what McBride has done. He's averaging 8.5 points and 3.0 rebounds per game. He's scored 13 points in two of UNT's last four games.
3. Terence Lewis II, forward
UNT brought in three players who are at least 6-7 to bolster its front line and add more size the wing after last season.
Lewis has been the most productive of those players. The New Mexico Junior College product is averaging 7.0 points and 3.2 rebounds per game. He scored in double figures in three straight games last month.