Updated: April 14, 2023 @ 1:14 pm
North Texas running back Ikaika Ragsdale carries the ball during spring practice. UNT will hold its second scrimmage of the spring Saturday at Apogee Stadium.
UNT Athletics reporter
North Texas will hold its second scrimmage of spring practice on Saturday. Here are three things to watch.
The biggest storyline of the spring for UNT is the quarterback race. The Mean Green started with five players in contention, including Chandler Rogers, a transfer from Louisiana-Monroe.
Rogers was among the top transfer quarterbacks on the market in the offseason and entered spring as the odds-on favorite to win the starting job.
He still is the favorite, despite a tough first scrimmage. He’ll look to bounce back on Saturday.
Jace Ruder began the 2021 season as UNT’s starter before being replaced by Austin Aune.
The North Carolina transfer seemed all but forgotten last year and didn’t play. He stuck around to have another shot at the starting job and has had a good spring.
Ruder threw two touchdown passes last week. He’s definitely in the thick of the hunt for the starting job and can help his chances with another good performance Saturday.
UNT is adjusting to a new 3-3-5 scheme under coordinator Matt Caponi and showed signs of progress last week while controlling the first scrimmage of the spring.
The Mean Green were especially tough in the red zone. Another solid performance would be a sign that UNT really is coming together as a unit.
BRETT VITO can be reached at 940-566-6870 and via Twitter at @brettvito.
