North Texas accepted a bid Sunday to the inaugural Frisco Football Classic.
The Mean Green will face Miami (Ohio) out of the MAC at 2:30 p.m. Dec. 23 at the Toyota Bowl in Frisco.
UNT won its last five games of the regular season to finish 6-6 and become bowl eligible. The RedHawks are also 6-6.
Here are three things to watch for in the matchup.
1. This looks like UNT’s big chance
UNT always seemed to have terrible luck when it came to postseason matchups under coach Seth Littrell.
The Mean Green were still finding their footing at the end of their first season under Littrell in 2016 when they fell in the Heart of Dallas bowl to Army in overtime.
That was a winnable game for the Mean Green, who have faced three loaded teams in their last three postseason appearances. UNT was beaten soundly by a Troy team that finished 11-2 with a win over LSU in the 2017 New Orleans Bowl.
UNT then drew a nationally ranked Utah State team that featured a first-round draft pick in quarterback Jordan Love in the 2018 New Mexico Bowl and lost again. Last season, it was a loaded Appalachian State team that finished the season ranked just outside of the Top 25 that took down the Mean Green in the Myrtle Beach Bowl.
UNT finally has what looks like a winnable bowl game this time around against Miami.
The RedHawks are a solid team and are perfectly capable of beating the Mean Green. They just don’t look nearly as good on paper as some of the teams UNT has faced in its last three bowl appearances.
The Mean Green will also be playing what amounts to a home game just a few miles down the road in Frisco.
It’s hard to imagine a better matchup for UNT. It seems like a now-or-never scenario for the Mean Green, who could end up waiting years for another shot like this.
2. The matchup between UNT’s offense and Miami’s defense will be intriguing
UNT has leaned on its offense throughout Littrell’s six seasons with the Mean Green but they haven’t been as potent this year as they typically have been.
UNT is averaging 28.6 points per game behind a stout running game. The Mean Green are averaging 246.2 rushing yards per game, a total that ranks third nationally.
DeAndre Torrey has rushed for 1,215 yards and is one of four UNT running backs with at least 330 yards on the season.
Miami’s defense could present a challenge for the Mean Green. The RedHawks are allowing just 23.8 points per game and limit opponents to 150.7 rushing yards per game.
Linebacker Ivan Pace Jr. was named Pro Football Focus’ MAC Defensive Player of the Year after posting 116 tackles, 13.0 tackles for loss and 4.0 sacks.
3. Can UNT’s defense contain Brett Gabbert?
The Mean Green have played well defensively late in the season, limiting each of their last five opponents to 24 points or less.
UNT will look to keep that run going against Miami and its quarterback Brett Gabbert. The sophomore has thrown for 2,418 yards and 24 touchdowns with just six interceptions on the season.
Senior wide receiver Jack Sorenson has 1,290 receiving yards and 10 touchdowns.
UNT is allowing 230.0 passing yards per game. The Mean Green haven’t faced many elite quarterbacks during their winning streak but struggled against a few talented players early in the season.
Marshall quarterback Grant Wells threw for 323 yards and two touchdowns against UNT. SMU quarterback Tanner Mordecai torched UNT for 312 yards and four touchdowns.