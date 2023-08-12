North Texas will reach a key point in its preparations for the upcoming football season Saturday when the Mean Green hold their first full scrimmage of fall practice.
The workout is closed to the media, which isn’t all that unusual these days across the sport.
All we’ll have to go on is what UNT’s coaches have to say in the next couple of days and the opinions of the people who managed to get in.
We previewed the workout Friday and went over some key developments in our observation deck.
While we can’t see today’s workout, we can offer up what we would be looking for when it comes to the Mean Green’s performance.
Here are three storylines:
1. Quarterback, quarterback and quarterback
There have been a host of storylines that have emerged for UNT since spring practice began a few months ago.
UNT installed a new defense and brought in a few key transfers.
The bottom line is even if everything else works out reasonably well, the Mean Green are not going to get where they want to go unless they find a quarterback.
Coach Eric Morris said he was planning to pick from the trio of Chandler Rogers, Jace Ruder and Stone Earle in spring practice. When that didn’t happen, he said he’d like to pick one by the second scrimmage.
On Friday, he backed off having any timeline at all, which doesn’t exactly inspire a lot of confidence about where UNT stands.
The feeling is that Rogers has an edge in the race.
Did he go out Saturday and solidify the job?
Morris spoke highly of Earle’s development on Friday. Is he making a move?
The bottom line is that the scrimmage is a big opportunity for all three. UNT is going to have to make a decision at some point.
2. Does UNT’s defense continue to grow?
One of the interesting comments Morris made Friday is that the fall has been “up-and-down on both sides.”
That could be a good sign for UNT’s defense. The Mean Green lost a ton on the defensive side of the ball after last season. Linebacker KD Davis graduated, and fellow linebacker Larry Nixon III transferred, as did defensive back DeShawn Gaddie.
UNT is also changing systems to a 3-3-5 scheme.
The Mean Green had a few chances to see their defense in action in the spring. It will be intriguing to see how the unit performed Saturday.
3. Which freshmen will play?
UNT signed an impressive class in February considering how little time Morris and his staff had to work with.
There comes a point in fall camp where coaches must decide which of their freshmen will play and which will redshirt.
Morris didn’t mention when that point will come, but he did say that UNT will take a long look at its backups to see who can help this season.
Morris mentioned that UNT has five freshman defensive backs who look like they can play right away. Cornerback Taylor Starling and safety Jayven Anderson were long expected to contribute early and were among the five.
What was somewhat surprising to hear was that safety Evan Jackson might be the best of the bunch. Cornerbacks Brian Nelson II and Kollin Lewis are also among the five.
It will be interesting to see if any or all of those players can carry over their solid performances in fall camp over to Saturday’s scrimmage.
