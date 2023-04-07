North Texas is well into one of the more intriguing spring practices in recent memory under new coach Eric Morris.
The Mean Green have a new staff and a host of issues to address from finding a new starting quarterback to installing a new defense.
UNT has done it all behind closed doors for the most part. That will change on Saturday when the Mean Green hold their first spring scrimmage that is open to the media and public at 10 a.m.
Here’s a link to the preview story that appeared in the weekend edition of the Denton Record-Chronicle, but what will we be looking for in tomorrow’s workout?
Here are three key storylines:
1. Who takes control of the quarterback race?
There’s really no question as to the biggest story of the offseason for UNT. It’s the quarterback race.
The Mean Green lost Austin Aune when he declared for the NFL draft.
UNT has no shortage of contenders to take over. There’s former starter Jace Ruder, last season’s top backup Grant Gunnell, two other returning transfers in JD Head and Stone Earle and Chandler Rogers, a transfer from Louisiana-Monroe who arrived in the offseason.
Morris wants to cut the field down to two or three contenders by the end of UNT’s third scrimmage. The general feeling around the program is that Rogers is going to be one of those two of three players and might have the inside track when it comes to winning the job.
It only makes sense. He’s a Morris recruit, was one of the top quarterback transfers on the market in the offseason and fits what UNT wants to do offensively.
He’ll certainly get a chance to prove himself on Saturday. Does he take advantage of the opportunity?
Does another player vault into the conversation?
UNT has a whole lot of scholarship capital invested in the quarterback position. It wouldn’t be surprising if some of those players are gone shortly after spring practice.
We will have a better idea of where UNT’s quarterbacks stand after tomorrow’s workout.
2. Is UNT’s defense coming together?
Outside of the quarterback race, there isn’t a bigger issue for UNT than how its defense comes together this spring.
The Mean Green are moving to a 3-3-5 scheme under coordinator Matt Caponi and are trying to make the pieces fit, which is a whole lot tougher than it sounds.
Former defensive coordinator Phil Bennett emphasized speed and quickness over size. UNT’s defensive line is a little on smaller side for a scheme with a three-man front.
The Mean Green also have to rebuild their secondary around safety Logan Wilson and cornerback Ridge Texada.
Nick Nakwaasah is back after missing last season due to injury and is battling to take over at the middle safety position that is vital to UNT’s scheme.
Saturday’s scrimmage could offer a glimpse as to how it’s all coming together.
3. Who posts a breakout performance?
Spring scrimmages offer players who have not filled major roles previously a chance to break out and make a case that they are ready to contribute.
UNT has several of its top running backs and receivers out this spring due to injury, which will open up playing time for others to show what they can do on Saturday.
Texas Tech transfer wide receiver Trey Cleveland has played well this spring and will have his chance to shine. UNT’s young running backs, including Qualon Farrar will also have an opportunity.
There is always someone who capitalizes. It’s just a matter of who takes advantage.
