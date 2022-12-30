North Texas is entering a new era as the 2022 college football season comes to a close.
UNT fired Seth Littrell after seven seasons as its coach earlier this month and replaced him with former Washington State offensive coordinator Eric Morris.
There are several reasons for hope heading into Morris’ first season, including the spark a change in leadership could provide.
We went over three reasons UNT could be better after a 7-7 season that culminated with a loss to Boise State in the Frisco Bowl a few days ago.
We wrap up our annual series today with three reasons the Mean Green could be worse.
A move to the American will increase the level of competition
One of the biggest reasons for excitement for UNT heading into the 2023 season is the school moving from Conference USA to the American Athletic Conference.
The American is considered a higher-level league than C-USA. UNT will face SMU, Tulane, Tulsa and a host of other prominent teams in the region on a regular basis.
That’s the good news. The problem will be how tough it will be to compete with those teams.
SMU hammered the Mean Green 48-10 last season when UNT faced six teams that will be members of the American in 2023. The Mean Green went 2-5 in those games.
UNT beat Rice and Florida Atlantic but lost twice to UTSA and also fell at UAB and Memphis in addition to SMU.
UNT also has games against Cal, Louisiana Tech and Abilene Christian in nonconference play next year. Cal is a Power Five conference team, while Louisiana Tech is a solid C-USA program.
The Mean Green’s full schedule has yet to be released, but chances are the 2023 slate will look a whole lot tougher than what UNT faced this season.
Winning six games against that schedule to become bowl eligible is far from a given.
UNT lost multiple impact players
UNT will bring back a high percentage of its starters next season, which will help matters significantly. The Mean Green are slated to have four offensive linemen and a host of players in its front seven on defense return.
The problem is that the handful of players the Mean Green lost were among those that made their run to the C-USA championship game and a bowl possible.
Linebacker KD Davis was named the C-USA Defensive Player of the Year and posted 137 tackles as a senior. Manase Mose anchored UNT’s offensive line and was a first-team all-conference selection.
Quarterback Austin Aune has a season of eligibility remaining after throwing for 3,547 yards and a program record 33 touchdowns. The former Argyle standout has said he is headed to the NFL and has since entered the NCAA transfer portal.
Aune could end up playing one more season at another school if a big name, image, likeness offer comes his way. Either way, it seems like a long shot that he ends up back at UNT.
UNT also lost tight end Jake Roberts, an honorable mention all-league selection, and kicker Ethan Mooney. Roberts entered the portal, while Mooney graduated.
UNT didn’t lose many players, but the ones who are gone leave massive holes to fill.
UNT has an uncertain quarterback situation
Aune was a divisive figure during his time at UNT. He spent six seasons playing minor league baseball and tuned 29 during the 2022 season.
The former Argyle standout faced the unenviable task of replacing program legend Mason Fine. He wasn’t perfect, but he was an honorable mention All-C-USA selection this season.
UNT has no clear plan to replace him.
Grant Gunnell was listed as Aune’s backup this season but barely played and threw for 75 yards on the year. The Houston native started his career at Arizona and was the starter there for a time before transferring to Memphis and then to UNT.
Gunnell could put it all together next season, but he’s in the latter stages of his college career and has failed to win the job or hang on to it at three schools now.
Stone Earle was an effective change-of-pace quarterback this season but hasn’t shown he can hold down the job. JD Head was the starter for a while at Louisiana Tech before coming to UNT. He hasn’t gotten off the bench for any significant action.
UNT hasn’t added anyone to the mix at quarterback in the offseason. Morris could look for other options on a picked over transfer market. The chances he finds any intriguing options at this point seem slim.
There is a very good chance UNT’s quarterback situation looks worse instead of better in 2023, which would make improving as a team tough.
