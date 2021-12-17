North Texas is in the middle of one heck of a season-ending run. The Mean Green closed the regular season with five straight wins and are headed to the Frisco Football Classic to take on Miami (Ohio) on Dec. 23.
UNT is 6-6 and clearly headed in the right direction after earning a bowl berth for the fifth time in six years, but what are the Mean Green’s prospects in 2022?
We begin our annual sneak peek ahead beginning today with three reasons the Mean Green could be better next season. We’ll follow up early next week with three reasons UNT could be worse.
1. UNT is in position to return a whole lot of talent
Perhaps the most encouraging aspect of what has transpired late in the season for UNT is that some of its best players have eligibility remaining after this season.
The Mean Green have two freshman running backs on their depth chart in Isaiah Johnson and Ikaika Ragsdale as well redshirt freshman Ayo Adeyi. The trio have combined for 1,328 rushing yards this year.
Freshman wide receiver Detraveon Brown has flashed his potential, while redshirt freshman defensive ends Gabriel Murphy and Grayson Murphy are two of the best young defensive players in Conference USA.
UNT will lose a few good players to graduation, including its leading rusher in DeAndre Torrey and linebacker Tyreke Davis. The vast majority of UNT’s best players will be back, though, giving the Mean Green a good foundation to build from.
2. The Mean Green have a more manageable schedule
One of the reasons UNT’s run to a bowl game this season is so impressive is the path the Mean Green traveled to get there.
UNT played at SMU and Missouri in addition to hosting Liberty. All three of those games were tough draws for the Mean Green, who lost each of those games.
UNT has a much more manage schedule next season. The Mean Green will host SMU and will also face Texas Southern, UNLV and Memphis.
UNT’s games against SMU and Memphis will be tough, but the Mean Green will likely be favored against UNLV. A game against Texas Southern looks like a sure win.
3. UNT’s overall talent level is rising
The Mean Green have stacked together some good recruiting classes the last few years.
Recruiting rankings for individual players can be a hit-miss proposition. What can be telling are the overall class rankings for programs that are usually a pretty good indication of the level of talent programs are attracting.
UNT had the No. 1 recruiting class in C-USA in 2021 in 247Sports’ rankings. The Mean Green ranked No. 2 in 2020. Several of the players in those classes are already making an impact for UNT.
The Mean Green have also added several transfers who have made contributions, including defensive tackle Enoch Jackson and defensive back Sean-Thomas Faulkner.
Jackson played at Arkansas, while Faulkner played at The Citadel. Both are expected to return next season.
The combination of the quality high school recruits and transfers UNT has added should put the Mean Green in position to improve on their performance this season.