There are plenty of reasons to be optimistic about North Texas’ prospects heading into the 2023 season.
UNT has a new coach injecting life into the program in Eric Morris; a host of talented players returning; and a recruiting class headlined by defensive backs Jayven Anderson and Taylor Starling, two of the top high school players the Mean Green have signed in the recruiting rankings era.
We went over how those factors point to UNT taking a step forward this fall in the opener of our annual series covering three reasons to be optimistic and three reasons to be pessimistic about the Mean Green for the upcoming season.
UNT is coming off a 7-7 campaign that ended with a couple of tough losses. The Mean Green fell to UTSA in the Conference USA championship game and to Boise State in the Frisco Bowl.
UNT fired Seth Littrell after the conference title game and hired Morris a few days later.
The school is hoping that Morris can lead the Mean Green to new heights as they make the transition from Conference USA to the American Athletic Conference.
While there are plenty of reasons to believe UNT will thrive, any reasonable assessment includes the other side of the argument.
Here are three reasons to be pessimistic about UNT’s prospects this fall.
Questions remain about UNT’s talent level
UNT has just two players returning from last season who were first-team All-CUSA selections in cornerback Ridge Texada and kick returner Kaylon Horton.
And that is just one of reasons to question just how talented UNT is. Athlon’s annual preseason All-American Athletic Conference team included nine UNT players, none of whom made the first team out of the four teams the site named.
UTSA had 11 players named to the first team alone. Tulane had six first teamers and SMU four.
Some of the players one might have expected to make the list who played for UNT last year transferred out in the offseason. Tight ends Var’Keyes Gumms (Arkansas) and Jake Roberts (Baylor), wide receiver Jyaire Shorter (Auburn), linebacker Larry Nixon III (Auburn) and defensive back DeShawn Gaddie (Ole Miss) all moved up to Power Five schools.
Add in linebacker KD Davis and center Manase Mose (graduation) and quarterback Austin Aune (declared for the NFL Draft) and UNT is looking at a massive loss of key contributors.
The Mean Green have some help coming in their incoming recruiting class but not as much as one might hope. UNT’s class was ranked No. 103 overall by 247Sports when high school players and transfers are taken into account.
Wide receiver Trey Cleveland (Texas Tech) and quarterback Chandler Rogers (Louisiana-Monroe) are among the newcomers with a chance to make an impact.
Even with those additions, it’s hard to look at UNT on paper and see where the Mean Green upgraded their talent level.
That’s not good news for a team that is making the move up to the American off a .500 season.
UNT’s QB situation is uncertain
The plan heading into spring practice was for UNT to pick a quarterback to replace Aune by the time drills wrapped up.
Five players started out in contention for the job. When the dust settled, Rogers, Jace Ruder and Stone Earle were still in the race. Grant Gunnell transferred to Sam Houston State. JD Head fell out of the race and was injured in UNT’s spring game.
The old adage is that if a team has trouble picking a starting quarterback, it likely means there isn’t a good option.
UNT’s coaches believe that old truth doesn’t apply in this case.
“I am absolutely confident we have a quarterback we can win with,” quarterbacks coach Sean Brophy said this spring. “This staff, the roster and the quarterback room are too good for there not to be a guy in there who can go out and lead us to an American conference championship.”
Rogers looks like UNT’s best player of the bunch. He threw for 3,704 yards and 24 touchdowns in 24 games at Louisiana-Monroe and posted his best performance of spring practice in UNT’s spring game.
UNT will have to hope he continues to progress. Even if he does, one has to wonder if Rogers can immediately guide the Mean Green to a winning season.
UNT is making the jump up in competition
UNT went 2-5 last season against teams that will be in the American this fall.
The Mean Green beat FAU and Rice but lost to UTSA twice, were blown out by SMU and also lost to Memphis and UAB.
UNT picked up enough wins around those tough games to reach a bowl.
The road will be more challenging this year. UNT opens at home against Cal out of the Pac-12 and has a brutal stretch late in the year that includes games against Tulane, Memphis, UTSA and SMU in consecutive weeks.
UNT is 14-108 all-time against schools from the Power Five conferences and will have its next shot at adding to the win column when it hosts Cal.
The Mean Green didn’t exactly load up with tough nonconference opponents outside of the Golden Bears. UNT will face Louisiana Tech and Florida International — a pair of former CUSA rivals — as well as Abilene Christian.
UNT will be expected to blow out ACU but is favored in just six other games, according to ESPN’s projections. Several of those games — Louisiana Tech, Navy, Tulsa and UAB — are considered near 50-50 propositions.
The Mean Green don’t have a huge margin for error this year. Dropping a couple of those 50-50 games or being upset somewhere along the way could leave UNT on the wrong side of .500.
A losing season in Morris’ debut campaign would drain UNT of the momentum a move to the American and a new coach have provided.
It’s not a great outcome to consider, but it’s certainly a possibility and the worst-case scenario in this year’s series.
