There was a lot to like about what North Texas showed in its first spring practice under new coach Eric Morris.
The Mean Green adapted well to a new coaching staff, had several newcomers flash potential and settled in to new offensive and defensive systems.
There were also plenty of reasons for concern, starting with the fact UNT ended spring practice without a clear-cut starter at quarterback. Morris had hoped to pick a starter by the end of spring when drills began shortly after his arrival.
So, what are we to make of it all?
The question is one we tackle annually. We offer up three reasons to be optimistic about UNT’s prospects and follow up later with three reasons to be pessimistic.
In the end, it all balances out to give fans an idea of where the Mean Green stand.
As always, we start today with three reasons to be optimistic. It is, after all, the Fourth of July, which seems like a great time to be optimistic.
Maybe UNT just needed a reset
Seth Littrell accomplished quite a bit in his time at UNT.
The Mean Green were coming off a one-win season when he arrived ahead of the 2016 season. UNT went to a bowl game right off the bat as a five-win team and was a consistent postseason participant throughout his tenure. The Mean Green have played in 14 bowl games in their history, including six that came in seasons when Littrell was in place most of the way.
Phil Bennett served as UNT’s interim coach for the Frisco Bowl last season after Littrell was fired. The Mean Green won the seven games it took to get there under Littrell.
UNT just couldn’t get over the hump and stagnated as a program late in his tenure.
Hiring Morris gives the Mean Green a chance for a fresh start. Programs often benefit from having a new set of voices on the coaching staff to shake things up.
Morris took over an Incarnate Word team that won just one game the previous season in 2018 and immediately led the Cardinals to a 6-5 finish, a Southland Conference co-championship and the Football Championship Subdivision playoffs.
He’ll have the chance to post another breakout season at North Texas this fall. He certainly thinks it’s possible.
“This is not a program that is broken,” Morris said early in his tenure. “It just needs a little shot in the arm.”
UNT has some talent on the roster
UNT has some holes to fill, but there are plenty of talented players on the Mean Green’s roster returning.
Cornerback Ridge Texada was a first-team All-CUSA selection last season. UNT also has a terrific set of running backs in Ayo Adeyi, Ikaika Ragsdale, Oscar Adaway III and Isaiah Johnson.
Linebacker Mazin Richards was a second-team All-CUSA selection last year.
Kaylon Horton burst onto the scene in 2022 and was a first-team all-league pick as a kick returner. He brought a kick back 99 yards in a loss to UNLV and saw his role expand throughout the season after joining UNT late in the summer.
Horton is sure to fill a larger role this season and will provide UNT another weapon.
The Mean Green brought in two of the highest-rated high school players to ever sign with UNT in the offseason in defensive backs Jayven Anderson and Taylor Starling.
The Mean Green also landed a host of transfers who should make an impact, beginning with Louisiana-Monroe transfer Chandler Rogers.
Rogers was among the top quarterbacks to hit the transfer market in the offseason and passed on offers from Power Five programs to sign with UNT.
The schedule is not a killer
UNT’s schedule isn’t the easiest this year, not with the Mean Green making the jump from CUSA to the American.
But the way it sets up isn’t a killer.
UNT does have a tough game against Cal to start the season. The Mean Green have typically not fared well against Power Five teams, but this isn’t like the early 2000s.
UNT played on the road at Texas, Colorado and Baylor in the first month of the 2004 season.
Cal went just 4-8 last season and will face UNT at 3 p.m. Sept. 2, when it will likely be brutally hot. Baring something unforeseen, the Mean Green will have an edge due to being accustomed to the heat.
UNT will also face Florida International and Louisiana Tech in nonconference play. Those games look like a 50-50 propositions.
The Mean Green have a layup against Abilene Christian early in the season as well.
UNT faces a brutal four-week stretch beginning Oct. 21 with a game at Tulane. The Mean Green will face Memphis, UTSA and SMU the next three weeks.
The hope is UNT will have its feet under it by then.
There’s no question UNT’s first season under Morris will be a challenge, but there are plenty of reasons to be optimistic.
Stay tuned for three reasons to be pessimistic to round out this year’s series later this week.
