The American Athletic Conference completed its first media days with its new lineup this week.
North Texas joined UTSA, Rice, Charlotte, UAB and Florida Atlantic in making its first official appearance at a league event.
The American released its media poll. The coaches and a few select players visited with the media.
But what did we really learn about UNT and the league in general?
Here are three takeaways from the event.
No one really knows what to make of the league
In most years and in most leagues across the country, it’s not hard to guess before the season starts which teams will finish near the top of the standings.
It’s not exactly going out on a limb to say that Alabama will be one of the powers in the SEC or that Clemson will challenge for the title in the ACC.
The American will be tough to gauge this year.
Sure, Tulane starts out as the favorite. The Green Wave won the league last year, beat USC in the Cotton Bowl and have a host of key players returning.
Tulane received 20 of the 34 first-place votes in the preseason poll.
Outside of the Green Wave heading into the season as the team to beat, it’s a guessing game as to how the league’s teams will stack up.
Houston, Central Florida and Cincinnati left for the Big 12 after last season.
“There is so much unknown in the league right now,” UNT coach Eric Morris said. “There are some great programs and even better coaches in this conference. That will raise the bar.
“There could be a lot of parity. There could also be some teams that were already in the American that have better depth. I’m anxious to see what happens.”
UNT went 0-2 against teams that were members of the American last year. The Mean Green were blown out 48-10 by SMU but did hang with Memphis in a game they lost 44-34.
How the six former CUSA teams fare in their first season in the league will be a key storyline.
Commissioner Mike Aresco has expressed confidence in the American’s future all offseason and continued to do so at media days, when he maintained his stance that the league should be considered one of the top conferences in the country.
“I would remind everyone who follows college football what this conference has accomplished,” Aresco said before listing off all the memorable wins the league posted over the past decade. “This conference will continue to achieve at the highest level.”
That’s the plan. How the American gets there and which teams lead the way is a bit of a mystery.
UNT has confidence heading into the season
There are two ways a coach and his players can go when a new staff takes over.
We’ve seen both in recent UNT history. Seth Littrell said right off the bat that his goal in his first season after taking over a team that finished 1-11 the previous year was to win a bowl game that year.
Dan McCarney went the opposite direction just a few years before, saying that he took over the smallest and slowest Division I team he had ever seen.
Morris hasn’t painted himself into a corner like Littrell did, but he has spoken highly of the team he took over.
“I respect what Seth was able to do to bring the program to new heights with appearances in conference championship games and bowl games,” Morris said. “That had me intrigued knowing that the program is headed in the right direction.”
UNT’s players went even further when talking about expectations for the upcoming season.
“We can be competitive right away,” offensive lineman Jett Duncan said. “We have always been competitive and will come out swinging.”
UNT’s roster has strengths and holes
Morris has a whole lot better idea of what he has in terms of the players on his roster after spring practice and summer workouts.
He gave what seemed like an honest assessment of where his team’s strengths and weaknesses lie.
Morris is particularly excited about UNT’s running backs: Ayo Adeyi (807 yards), Ikaika Ragsdale (755 yards), Oscar Adaway III (583 yards) and Isaiah Johnson (246 yards) were all key contributors last season and combined to rush for 2,391 yards.
Morris is also high on UNT’s offensive line.
“We bring back four of our five starters,” Morris said. “This team has successfully run the ball the last four or five years. That starts up front.”
UNT’s situation at quarterback is well known. The Mean Green will head into the fall hoping to pick a starter from three players — Chandler Rogers, Jace Ruder and Stone Earle.
Coming out of spring practice without a starter when that was Morris’ stated goal was not encouraging.
The Mean Green also have an uncertain situation at linebacker in coordinator Matt Caponi’s 3-3-5 scheme.
UNT lost one of its all-time greats in KD Davis when he graduated. Larry Nixon III transferred to Auburn, Mazin Richards moved to defensive end, and Kevin Wood missed time in the offseason due to injury.
UNT added JUCO linebackers Chavez Brown and CJ Garnett after spring practice and are hoping they will make an impact.
“We lost a lot of production at linebacker,” Morris said. “We expect Kevin to play Game 1 against Cal and added two good athletes. We have to do a good job of getting those guys ready.”
Get more coverage with the weekly Mean Green Spotlight newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.