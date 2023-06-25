>> What we do know now is that UNT has picked up a commitment, likely for its 2024 class. Several members of the Mean Green’s staff posted the signature green puzzle piece on Twitter to indicate a player has committed.
Coach Eric Morris posted that it was a “major” piece early yesterday afternoon.
Barnes would make the most sense, especially since offensive coordinator/wide receivers coach Jordan Davis posted a dash emoji with his puzzle piece.
After a long talk with my family and coaches. I have decided to decommit from the University of North Texas. I would like to thank the coaching staff at the University of North Texas for the opportunity and love.
>> The loss of McLain makes the storyline of what Davion Hurth does even more important for UNT.
The Mesquite offensive lineman committed to UNT back in early April. He’s seen interest pick up since. Memphis, Utah State, UAB and Louisiana Tech have all offered.
Hurth visited UTSA this week. The Roadrunners staff has also indicated they picked up a commitment this weekend when they hosted about a dozen players.
No one knows UTSA football recruiting like our friend JJ Perez, who covers the Roadrunners for InsideRunnerSports, another 247 site. He predicted today that the Roadrunners land highly regarded Houston tackle Samir Camacho and flip Hurth.
One way or another, UNT appears poised to pick up a player to offset losing McLain. We should find out later today if Barnes is the guy and if UNT will hang on to Hurth heading into the fall.
Stay tuned.
