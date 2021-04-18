It's Sunday night and time for the leftovers, that point where we pick back through the events of the weekend, reheat the good stuff -- and some of the bad -- while putting it all in perspective.
The big news of the weekend was the North Texas softball team continuing to rip through its Conference USA schedule.
The Mean Green extended their winning streak to 10 games on Sunday with a 7-2victory over UTEP. UNT took all four games in the series to run its record in league play to 6-2.
UNT is an impressive 24-9 overall and sits on the top of the Conference USA West Division standings. UAB is in second place at 8-4.
The Mean Green will play a doubleheader at Tarleton State on Wednesday before coming home for a weekend C-USA series against Southern Miss.
And in other news ...
-- The UNT tennis team dropped its regular season finale against SMU on Saturday 4-0. The Mean Green are 6-12 heading into the C-USA tournament this week.
UNT is hosting the tournament beginning Thursday. The seedings for the event will come out in the next few days.
-- The UNT track team competed at Baylor over the weekend and saw several solid performances. Jaleisa Shaffer won the discus in the open division and also finished fifth in the shot put.
-- The UNT women's golf team will begin play in the C-USA tournament tomorrow. UNT is ranked No. 33 nationally heading into the three-round event and has a spot in the NCAA regional tournament locked up due to its ranking. The Mean Green are the favorite going in. They have never won a conference title.