It's Sunday night and time for the leftovers, that point in the week where we pick back through the events of the weekend, reheat the good stuff -- and some of the bad -- while putting it all in perspective.
The big news of the weekend was UNT falling to SMU 35-12 down at Ford Stadium in Dallas.
We covered the game extensively over the last few hours and offered up our opinion today in our weekly Sunday column.
There isn't a game UNT fans and supporters care more about than the Mean Green's annual showdown with SMU. UNT had a chance to post what would have been a monumental win for the program and was right there up until the Mustangs pulled away in the second half.
What made the loss all the tougher is that it came at a time schools across the country are trying to get their ducks in a row for what looks like it will be another round of conference realignment.
UNT could have garnered some positive publicity for the program by posting its first win over the Mustangs in Dallas since 1933.
Here's what we've had on the DRC's website from the game in the last few hours.
-- The UNT soccer team beat Abilene Christian 2-0 behind a pair of goals from Allie Byrd today to move to 5-1-2 on the season. The Mean Green will open Conference USA play on Thursday at Florida Atlantic.
-- The UNT volleyball team also beat ACU in its final match of the weekend in a 3-0 sweep. The Mean Green won two of their three matches in the North Texas Challenge to move to 6-3 on the season. UNT also beat Jackson State and lost to Montana State.
BRETT VITO can be reached at 940-566-6870 and via Twitter at @brettvito.