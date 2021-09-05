Finding a hole in Seth Littrell’s North Texas resume isn’t easy.
UNT’s coach took over a struggling program, made the Mean Green a fun team to watch offensively and has taken them to four bowl games in five seasons.
That’s nothing to scoff at considering UNT went 1-11 in 2015, the season before his arrival.
If there’s one quibble, it’s this: UNT just hasn’t won very many landmark “holy cow, I didn’t see that coming” types of games.
The Mean Green have lost all four of their bowl games and were also blown out by Florida Atlantic in the 2017 Conference USA title game under Littrell. The postseason is still a long way off, but UNT has a game that falls just below conference championship games and bowl games in importance on Saturday.
Yep, it’s SMU week.
The Mean Green will face the Mustangs in Dallas, where they desperately want to be more relevant as a program.
It’s also a place UNT hasn’t beaten SMU since 1933, when the Mean Green pulled out a 7-0 win. That’s it as far as wins go for UNT down south. SMU is 25-1-1 against the Mean Green in its hometown, which seems like an impossible stat.
Win No. 2 would be a huge entry on Littrell’s resume. One of his signature victories thus far was a 46-23 win over the Mustangs at Apogee Stadium in 2018. That was win No. 6 for UNT in its series against SMU, which holds a 33-6-1 all-time lead.
A host of the games in the series are ancient history and from a different time in college football, but UNT has dropped five of the last six.
It all adds up to a golden opportunity for Littrell and the Mean Green. No UNT fan would ever forget the Mean Green’s first win over SMU in Dallas in going on 90 years.
UNT will head in with a little momentum after cruising to a 44-14 win over Northwestern State on Saturday. Quarterback Jace Ruder showed promise in his first start at quarterback and UNT’s defense didn’t look completely lost, which was a welcome change in its first game under new coordinator Phil Bennett.
“I’m proud of our guys,” Littrell said after the game. “We have a lot to clean up. We are not where we want to be right now. We don’t have to be.”
UNT might not need to be at its peak this week, but it will need to make significant progress before it faces the Mustangs. SMU smoked the Mean Green 65-35 in Denton last season.
Quarterback Shane Buechele is gone after torching UNT for 344 yards and four touchdowns in 2020, but SMU didn’t miss a beat without him in its opener. Oklahoma transfer Tanner Mordecai threw for 317 yards and seven touchdowns in a 56-9 win over Abilene Christian.
SMU opened as a 21-point favorite over UNT in a showdown of teams with a ton of connections.
Littrell and SMU coach Sonny Dykes are longtime friends. Former UNT running back Tre Siggers left the program in the offseason and joined the Mustangs as a graduate transfer.
SMU linebacker Delano Robinson is one of the Mustangs’ top defensive players and is a former Ryan standout.
Just in case you forgot, SMU slapped up a billboard featuring Robinson just a couple of miles down the road from Apogee as part of its “Born & Raised” campaign. SMU highlights Dallas-area players who are excelling at the school by purchasing billboards in their hometowns.
Those connections only add to the nature of UNT’s opportunity this week at SMU. Siggers carried the ball a team-high 11 times for 46 yards in SMU’s opener and will certainly get his opportunities against his former teammates.
Beating SMU on its home field with one of its former players on the opposite sideline would make the win all the sweeter for UNT.
All games matter, especially in college football. Teams only get a dozen opportunities in the regular season. Some just matter more.
UNT’s win over SMU in 2018 certainly did. It’s one of the bright spots on Littrell’s significant legacy with the Mean Green.
UNT won’t have a chance to add that elusive bowl win or conference title until later this season. But make no mistake, games against SMU don’t rank too far behind for UNT.
Adding the Mean Green’s first win over SMU in Dallas since 1933 would be a huge accomplishment for UNT and Littrell, who can bolster his resume with the type of win that has been hard for the Mean Green to come by in his tenure.