North Texas knew it was going to have to make a host of adjustments this season after losing several of its key players from the first team in program history to win an NCAA tournament game.
Perhaps the biggest was finding a new way to finish games.
The plan was simple last year. UNT got the ball to Javion Hamlet and let him make a play.
UNT was back in position to close a big game on Monday night when it hosted Buffalo.
The Mean Green were up big late. They just couldn’t finish and fell 69-66 at the Super Pit.
UNT had an 11-point lead late in the second half before going ice cold offensively.
The Mean Green missed their last 11 shots from the floor over a span that lasted 4:49.
UNT had two looks at a game-tying 3 in the closing seconds and missed both.
“When we scheduled this game, we knew this would be a team that would expose our weaknesses,” UNT coach Grant McCasland said. “Give them credit because down the stretch they were more physical and aggressive. You could see that they have been here before and understood how to win a game.”
The Bulls (1-1) broke through by getting into the paint and kicking the ball out for open shots from behind the arc.
Those deep looks started dropping after Thomas Bell hit two free throws to give UNT a 56-45 lead with 8:51 left.
That lead looked awfully big considering the slow pace that UNT (1-1) plays at but dwindled in a hurry.
Jeenathan Williams hit a 3 and Josh Mballa followed with another to turn the tide.
“We were not hitting shots and they were,” UNT guard Mardrez McBride said. “That was it.”
UNT managed to hang on to the lead until Williams hit a 3 with 3:12 left that gave Buffalo a 64-63 lead.
Buffalo went up 68-63 with 45 seconds left on a Ronaldo Segu jump shot and looked like it would cruise to the finish.
Tylor Perry answered with a pair of free throws for UNT to cut the Mean Green’s deficit to 68-65. Segu hit the front end of a one-and-one but missed the second shot with 42.9 seconds left. Williams missed the front end of a one-and-one with 18.8 seconds remaining.
UNT guard Rubin Jones hit a free throw with 9.5 seconds left to pull UNT within 69-66.
The Mean Green got the steal it needed from Perry, who missed a contested 3 from the corner. UNT got a second chance when Thomas Bell grabbed the rebound and kicked the ball to JJ Murray, who was off on UNT’s second 3.
UNT didn’t get another shot.
Buffalo was in a battle late into the second half with national power Michigan last week and has several experienced players. McCasland and his players cited that experience as the difference in the game.
“They have been here before,” Perry said. “We have new guys who are feeling each other out. That is something we will have to keep building on.”
Perry continued to impress in his debut season at UNT and finished with 18 points to lead four players who finished in double figures. McBride added 17. Thomas Bell had 12 and Abou Ousmane 10.
Maceo Jack scored 18 for Buffalo, which looked like it would roll by UNT early on.
The Mean Green trailed by as many as eight points in the first half before Perry and McBride heated up.
Perry hit the first of his two 3s in the first half to spark a 9-0 UNT run that gave the Mean Green an 18-16 lead.
McBride hit back-to-back 3s late in the first half to put the Mean Green up six before Buffalo pulled within 36-32 at halftime.
UNT was locked in a tight battle before going on a 14-3 run in the second half to grab what looked like a comfortable 11-point lead with 8:51 left.
The Mean Green spent the rest of the night searching for a way to close without Hamlet and some of their other veterans from last year.
UNT will continue that search after letting its game against Buffalo slip away.
“We got punched in the mouth down the stretch,” McCasland said. “We were staggered and couldn’t find a way to get back into it.”
Briefly …
UNT athletic director Wren Baker presented McCasland a commemorative basketball recognizing the 100th win of his career at the Division I level. McCasland improved to 100-63 in UNT’s season-opening win over Oklahoma Christian.
Buffalo 69, North Texas 66
BUFFALO (1-1) – Williams 6-17 0-1 14, Mballa 5-7 6-7 17, Bertram 0-0 0-0 0, Segu 7-11 1-2 17, Jack 7-12 0-0 18, Skogman 1-2 1-2 3, Jones 0-0 0-0 0, Hardnett 0-1 0-0 0, Brewton p0-2 0-0 0, Fagan 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 26-52 8-12 69.
NORTH TEXAS (1-1) – Bell 3-12 6-9 12, Ousmane 4-9 2-4 10, McBride 6-14 0-0 17, Murray 1-4 0-0 3, Jones 1-5 4-6 6, Perry 5-11 6-6 18, Wright 0-1 0-0 0, Scott 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 20-56 18-25 66.
Halftime – UNT 36-32 Three-point goals – Buffalo 9-22 (Williams 2-5, Mballa 1-3, Segu 2-3, Jack 4-8, Skogman 0-1, Brewton 0-2) UNT 8-25 (Bell 0-6, McBride 5-8, Murray 1-3 Jones 0-2 Perry 2-5, Wright 0-1) Rebounds – Buffalo 34 (Mballa 10) UNT 34 (Bell 8) Assists – Buffalo 14 (Williams 6), UNT 12 (Two tied, 5) Total fouls – Buffalo 19, UNT 15 A – 3,000.