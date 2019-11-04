North Texas bounced back in a big way from a tough loss at Charlotte by rolling past UTEP 52-26 on Saturday at Apogee Stadium.
The win pushed the Mean Green to 4-5 on the season and 3-2 in Conference USA play heading into a huge showdown with Louisiana Tech.
The Bulldogs have won seven straight since opening the season with a loss to Texas and are 4-0 in conference play.
The Mean Green need a win and a whole lot of help to have a shot at making it to the C-USA title game and still have a long way to go to become bowl eligible with six wins.
But before we look forward, it's time to take a look back at what happened over the weekend and what it means for UNT and Conference USA.
UNT still has a lot of fight left
The big question for the Mean Green after they fell to Charlotte on a last-second touchdown pass was if UNT had any fight left.
UNT clearly showed that it does while rolling past the Miners.
Quarterback Mason Fine threw seven touchdown passes on his way to rolling up 332 yards through the air. UNT's defense also showed a lot of fight and limited UTEP to 275 yards just one week after surrendering 589 yards to Charlotte.
Mason Fine is not going to go out quietly
Mason Fine vowed to continue fighting after UNT's loss to Charlotte two weeks ago and put together one of his finest performances against UTEP.
The senior threw a career-high seven touchdown passes, completed 24 of his 39 attempts and racked up 332 passing yards.
Fine then showed up in a T. rex costume for UNT's press conference.
No one is going to forget Fine at UNT. He's making sure of that.
UNT's depth at wide receiver had been huge
It was apparent at the beginning of the season that UNT had a ton of depth at wide receiver.
That only made sense considering the spread system UNT runs and the success the Mean Green have had recruiting wide receivers over the last couple of years.
The importance of that depth was evident in UNT's win over UTEP.
Michael Lawrence and Jaelon Darden each caught six passes. Darden finished with three touchdown catches.
UNT had more than just those two players contribute. Freshman Deonte Simpson caught two touchdown passes, while tight end Jason Pirtle had another.
Nine players finished with at least one catch.
That depth has been vital after senior Rico Bussey Jr. was lost for the year with a knee injury.
UNT has some injury issues
One of the overlooked storylines after UNT's win over UTEP was how many key players either didn't play or were limited for the Mean Green.
Linebacker KD Davis didn't start saw far less action than he usually does. Nickel Makyle Sanders and tight end Kelvin Smith didn't play
Left tackle D'Andre Plantin has been out for weeks.
UNT coach Seth Littrell said his team is beaten up at this point.
The question is how many of those players will be available this week when UNT takes on Louisiana Tech.
The schedule isn't particularly favorable to UNT. The Mean Green will play their fifth game in as many weeks when they travel to take on Louisiana Tech.
The Bulldogs had a bye last week to rest, recover and prepare for UNT.
Contenders are starting to emerge in C-USA
The chase for spots in the C-USA title game is going to get interesting this week.
Louisiana Tech controls its destiny in C-USA's West Division, but there are several contenders still left out there.
UAB and Southern Miss are both 3-1.
Marshall and Florida Atlantic are both 4-1 and atop the East Division. FAU beat Western Kentucky last week to drop the Hilltoppers to 4-2.
There is still a lot to be decided. Games this week could make the picture clearer.
UNT needs a win over Louisiana Tech to stay alive in the C-USA title race. Southern Miss and UAB also play on Saturday.
Marshall and Louisiana Tech play on Nov. 15 in another huge game.
The field will start to winnow over the next few days.