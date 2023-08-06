North Texas completed a move school officials termed a game-changer back on July 1.
UNT jumped to the American Athletic Conference after a decade in Conference USA. The Mean Green landed in a league with longtime rival SMU, as well as in-state rivals UTSA and Rice – two schools that also made the move from CUSA.
To say that a whole lot has changed in the world of college athletics since then would be an understatement.
The American is still the same league UNT joined. That makes the conference something of an outlier after what transpired over the last few days.
Oregon and Washington became the latest schools to leave the Pac-12, when they bolted for the Big Ten. The Big 12 completed a round of additions that started with Colorado, when it picked up Arizona, Arizona State and Utah from the Pac-12, which was left with just four schools – Cal, Oregon State, Washington State and Stanford.
Those changes will all go into effect for the 2024-25 school year.
What does it all mean for UNT? Movement in college athletics always trickles down.
Here are two storylines to watch.
1. Does the American’s lineup of schools hold?
All eyes are on the Pac-12 at this point. Does the league add schools and remain a part of the college landscape?
Just a few months have passed since Pac-12 commissioner George Kliavkoff visited SMU, which was seen as a potential expansion candidate.
The chances of SMU leaving a stable situation in the American for uncertainty of a reconstituted Pac-12 seem slim.
Sharing a league with SMU is a huge boost for UNT. Mean Green supporters have long viewed SMU as their biggest rival, even though the feeling isn’t reciprocated by their counterparts in Dallas.
It’s not just SMU, either. The odds of any other American school leaving for the Pac-12 are remarkably low.
If the Pac-12 does fold, the Mountain West seems like a likely landing spot for the four remaining Pac-12 schools should they be forced to look for a new home.
Would the American be interested in taking all four and splitting into East and West divisions?
It seems like a long shot, but it is something to consider.
College athletics won’t be the same after what transpired over the last few days. The good news for UNT is that it will be in the best situation it ever has when the school year starts this fall.
2. Does the path to the playoffs become easier for schools like UNT?
The college football playoffs will expand to 12 teams beginning in 2024, when the six highest-rated conference champions will receive bids.
The next six highest-rated teams not among the conference champions will also receive berths.
That format guarantees a Group of Five team a spot after the Power Five leagues – SEC, Big Ten, Big 12, ACC and Pac-12 – champions take spots.
The playoffs have been dominated by schools from the Power Five for years.
Take the Pac-12 out of the mix and there is one less conference champion.
American commissioner Mike Aresco hasn’t been shy about pointing out that had the 12-team playoff model been in place since 2013 when the American was founded, the league would have had a team in the field eight times in 10 years.
Ross Dellenger of Yahoo! Sports reported Friday that two College Football Playoff commissioners told him that the 12-team playoff format should be revisited in the wake of the latest rounds of realignment.
The momentum has been toward expanding access for teams outside of the power leagues for some time.
If Pac-12 collapses, the current format would expand it even more due to there being one fewer power league. We could see the format adjusted after the dust settles in realignment.
The advent of the 12-team playoff is huge for UNT and the American. Depending on the way things play out, there could be even more opportunities for the league and its teams.
Get more coverage with the weekly Mean Green Spotlight newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.