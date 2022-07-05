North Texas coach Jalie Mitchell has added Tez Dumars to her staff as an assistant coach, the school announced Tuesday.
Dumars comes to UNT after two years running West Texas Premier Basketball Club, one of the top youth basketball organizations in the region. He founded the club, which is based in Amarillo.
Dumars spent time coaching with the DC Queens before founding his own youth basketball organization. He was a member of the West Texas A&M men’s basketball team’s coaching staff in 2018-19, when the Buffs reached the Elite Eight of the Division II national tournament.
“I wanted to get into college coaching again,” Dumars said shortly after UNT announced he had joined Mitchell’s staff. “I also grew up less than an hour away from North Texas in Garland. My mom is here in the area. I have been in West Texas for the last 10 years. I will get a chance to live my dream, coach at this level and do it in my backyard.”
Dumars played professionally overseas following his career at West Texas A&M. He ranked fourth in program history with 1,230 career points when he graduated.
Dumars played at Garland Lakeview Centennial. He led the Patriots to the Class 5A state title game as a junior and a senior and was a teammate of former UNT guard Chris Jones.
“He is a knowledgeable, hungry and growing young coach full of energy and excitement about the game, as well as the University of North Texas,” Mitchell said. “His experience at different levels and relatability will help us a great deal in recruiting and player development. Tez is a star and proven winner.”
Dumars has spent the last six years coaching girls high school summer basketball teams. He had about 20 teams in his organization and has worked with some of the top players in West Texas, including former UNT guard Chloe Callahan.
Callahan transferred from UNT to Tarleton State after last season.
Dumars is the second assistant coach to join Mitchell’s staff since the end of last season. Former Panola coach Alex Furr was named UNT’s associate head coach earlier this summer.
Durmon Jennings is the lone returning assistant coach on Mitchell’s staff.
UNT enters the 2022-23 season looking to build on one of the best campaigns in program history. The Mean Green finished second in C-USA’s West Division and were a No. 2 seed in the conference tournament.
UNT had never been seeded higher in the C-USA tournament and went on to advance to the semifinals before falling to Charlotte 66-63. The Mean Green earned a berth in the Women’s National Invitation Tournament for the first time in 20 years following the conference tournament.
UNT fell to Tulsa in the first round of the WNIT at the Super Pit and finished 17-13.
The Mean Green have turned their attention to building on that run and recently returned from a summer trip to Puerto Rico. UNT was short an assistant coach on the trip.
Dumars filled that void this week and completes Mitchell’s staff heading into the 2022-23 season.
“The program is rising every year,” Dumars said. “I’m looking forward to impacting the program any way I can and adding to its success.”