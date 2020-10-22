Texas Tech transfer Emma Villas-Gomis has been granted immediate eligibility at North Texas by the NCAA, the school announced Thursday.
The 6-foot-3 forward will be a senior this season.
Villas-Gomis played sparingly at Texas Tech in the 2019-20 season, pulling down 11 rebounds in 12 games. She scored three points on the season.
Villas-Gomis was a highly regarded prospect after playing two seasons at Salt Lake Community College, where she averaged 7.3 points and 3.5 rebounds per game during the 2018-19 campaign. The native of France blocked 19 shots on the season and could give UNT an added presence in the paint.
“Emma is a long and athletic forward who will showcase many talents on her way to an impactful senior year,” coach Jalie Mitchell said when UNT announced Villas-Gomis had transferred in. “She will strengthen our transition game with her speed and has the ability to stretch the floor at that position with her shooting skills. Emma is very active, which will help us continue to stay strong in rebounding and defense.”
UNT lost forward Anisha George after last season. George was named a second-team All-Conference USA selection in her senior season. Villas-Gomis could help fill that void and help the Mean Green bounce back from a 12-19 season.
UNT struggled with a series of injuries and inexperience throughout the year.
Freshman forward Destinee McDowell ranked second on the team with an average of 11.1 points per game but played in just 14 games before UNT lost her for the season due to injury. Veteran guard Callie Owens played in 17 games.
Three of UNT’s top four scorers were freshmen. Guards N’Yah Boyd and Randi Thompson averaged 9.4 and 7.4 points per game, respectively, to rank third and fourth among UNT players.
UNT will open the season with a game against Texas A&M-Texarkana on Nov. 25 and will also play Texas (Nov. 29) and Oklahoma State (Dec. 22) during its nonconference slate. Conference USA is expected to release its schedule of league games in the next few days.